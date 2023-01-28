US officials overseeing aid say Ukrainian leaders are tackling corruption

WASHINGTON — Since the start of the war in Ukraine, U.S. officials have watched with some anxiety as billions of U.S. dollars flowed into the country, well aware of Kyiv’s history of political corruption and fearing that aid might be siphoned off for personal gain.

The ouster of several top officials from Ukraine’s government this week following accusations of government corruption has renewed questions of how Ukrainian officials are tackling those concerns. Although U.S. and European officials say there is no evidence that aid to Ukraine was stolen, even the perception of fraud would threaten political support for continued wartime assistance and for the postwar reconstruction effort that Western officials envision.

The allegations included reports that Ukraine’s military had agreed to pay inflated prices for food meant for its troops. A deputy prosecutor general was fired for reportedly borrowing an oligarch’s Mercedes to drive to Spain for a vacation, and a presidential aide accused of commandeering a Chevrolet Tahoe donated to help with evacuations was forced out.

Rather than betray alarm, however, U.S. officials insist the drama shows that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is committed to fighting corruption.

The shake-up in Kyiv “sends a very strong signal to others who would try to rip off this war effort and is important for the future of Ukraine,” Victoria Nuland, the undersecretary of state for political affairs, testified Thursday during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Ukraine.

“We have been very clear that we need to see, as they prosecute this war, the anti-corruption steps, including good corporate governance and judicial measures, move forward,” she added.

Nuland was responding to a question from Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., who said he was worried that corruption in Ukraine’s government could be “a kind of cancer eating away at support that they need from everyone in the world.”

On Friday, Bridget A. Brink, the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, posted a photograph of herself standing outside the embassy in Kyiv with visiting inspectors general from the State and Defense departments and the U.S. Agency for International Development, which are all overseeing aid to Ukraine.

The American visitors were in Kyiv “for a robust schedule of meetings to advance their independent oversight of U.S. assistance to Ukraine,” Brink wrote. “We are committed to the highest standards of accountability and comprehensive oversight of U.S. assistance.”

In an episode whose details remain murky, Zelenskyy in July fired his top prosecutor, intelligence chief and other senior officials for reasons he said were related to treasonous ties with Russia. But to the relief of Western and Ukrainian leaders, corruption has otherwise not been a significant factor in the war, despite Russian propaganda claims to the contrary that are aimed at undermining his government.

Zelenskyy is a former comedian who campaigned as a political outsider capable of stamping out the culture of corruption that has gripped his country since its independence from the Soviet Union. In his inaugural address in May 2019, he said Ukrainian politicians had created “a country of opportunities — the opportunities to bribe, steal and pluck the resources.”

A 2021 “Corruption Perception Index” by watchdog group Transparency International that ranked 180 countries for their perceived level of public-sector corruption, with No. 1 being the least apparently corrupt, put Ukraine at No. 122. Concern about corruption was second only to the Russian threat in the Biden administration’s prewar policy toward Kyiv. In 2015, then-Vice President Joe Biden pleaded with Ukraine’s parliament to stamp out “the pervasive poison of cronyism, corruption and kleptocracy.”

While attention has focused on the possible theft or diversion of U.S. weapons, American officials take comfort in the fact that Ukraine has an urgent incentive to throw every available armament against the invading Russians.

In addition, the United States requires Ukrainian officials to log all military equipment they receive, track its progress to the front lines, and report ammunition expenditure and any damage or destruction of weapons, a senior defense official said in the fall. Defense Department officials have trained Ukrainian troops in methods to help keep track of American arms, and U.S. personnel conduct inspections inside the country where security conditions allow.

Celeste Wallander, assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, said at Thursday’s hearing that the administration “has not seen credible evidence of any diversion of U.S.-provided weapons outside of Ukraine.” She added that the Pentagon was using oversight “mechanisms that go above and beyond our standard practices.”