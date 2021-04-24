US plan to withdraw from Afghanistan prompts fears that US hostage held by Taliban will be left behind

KABUL - The Biden administration's vow to withdraw troops from Afghanistan without conditions has left the fate of a Taliban-held American hostage uncertain.

President Joe Biden has instructed U.S. negotiators in recent weeks to raise the case of Mark Frerichs, a civilian contractor who was abducted in Kabul last year, in talks with the militant group. But he would need to issue specific instructions to U.S. negotiators to make his release a precondition of the withdrawal of all U.S. forces from Afghanistan, and he has not, said one senior U.S. official closely involved in talks with the Taliban. The official, like others in this report, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing sensitive negotiations.

"We have not been told to tell the Talibs that, let that be clear," the official said. The official and a second senior official also closely involved in the talks insisted that the United States has enough leverage in other forms to continue to press for Frerichs's release.

Both time and influence are running short. The United States has rejected requests by the Taliban for a prisoner swap, and with all U.S. troops set to withdraw from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, Frerichs's family is increasingly concerned their loved one will be left behind.

The family and advocates have criticized U.S. officials negotiating with the Taliban, particularly U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, for not prioritizing the case in the lead-up to the deal that the Trump administration struck with the Taliban and in the more than a year of negotiations with the militants that followed.

"If the president wants Mark home, then his ambassador should follow his orders and get it done before we run out of time and leverage," said Charlene Cakora, Frerichs' sister. "I'm sick of government people trying to make it look like they are helping us, when we are not convinced they are. America doesn't leave people behind, right?"

That Frerichs has not yet been brought home is "not for lack of effort," the first official said. The official described numerous "intense" meetings with the Taliban focused on his recovery over the course of more than a year.

Frerichs, 58, a former Navy diver from Lombard, Ill., had been living in Kabul for a decade working on construction projects as an engineer when he was abducted by a criminal gang a few weeks before the U.S.-Taliban deal was signed in February 2020. He was handed over at an unknown date last year to the Haqqani network, a group that has close ties to the Taliban and has been designated as a terrorist organization by the United States.

In mid-2020, the Taliban took custody of Frerichs. Today, the United States is "extremely confident" he is alive and remains in Taliban control, according to the second senior U.S. official.

Advocates for this case say the presence of American troops in Afghanistan is the most powerful bargaining tool the United States has with the Taliban.

"What it means to prioritize an American being held hostage abroad is to use the leverage we have, when we have it to get someone home," said Margaux Ewen, executive director of the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation and an advocate for the Frerichs family. "It seems that everyday that we approach the troop withdrawal we're losing that leverage."

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., who represents Frerichs's home state, "believes we shouldn't leave any American behind and that our nation must continue to prioritize the safe return of Mark Frerichs," spokesman Ben Garmisa said in a statement.

State Department spokesman Ned Price told The Washington Post in a statement that the Biden administration "has no higher priority than the safe return of Americans held overseas against their will."

"That is why Ambassador Khalilzad - acting at the direction of the National Security Advisor, Secretary of State, and, ultimately, the President - has repeatedly raised the case of Mark Frerichs with the Taliban," he said. "We will not stop until he is safely reunited with his family."

Price declined to discuss whether Khalilzad advised the Biden administration to make Frerichs's release a condition of the withdrawal.

"The Ambassador was integral to the decision-making process. But we wouldn't want to detail the deliberative process," Price said. The White House referred questions to Price.

Frerichs' case is rarely raised in public by senior U.S. officials involved in negotiations with the Taliban. During the Trump administration, Frerichs was not mentioned in the public text of the U.S.-Taliban deal, nor in statements surrounding its signing. Biden did not acknowledge his case when he announced the new withdrawal timeline. Khalilzad tweeted about him once in May 2020.