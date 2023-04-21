US positioning troops for evacuation of American Embassy in Sudan

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany — The Pentagon is moving more troops to the African nation of Djibouti to prepare for a possible evacuation of U.S. Embassy staff in Sudan, where fierce fighting between two warring generals has led to the swift deterioration of conditions in the capital according to two officials.

Senior U.S. officials acknowledged that it would not be easy to get embassy staff out, let alone the estimated 19,000 American citizens who are believed to be in the country. The international airport in the capital, Khartoum, has been the target of heavy shelling, leaving destroyed planes littering the tarmac. Sudan’s air space is also closed.

Vedant Patel, a U.S. State Department spokesperson, said Thursday that because of the fighting at the Khartoum airport, “it is currently not safe to undertake a U.S. government-coordinated evacuation of U.S. citizens.”

The United States has a base in Djibouti, and it is preparing to deploy more troops there. The U.S. move comes as fighting in Sudan intensified Thursday, with a bombardment by warplanes in the center of Khartoum amounting to one of the most fearsome assaults yet in the dayslong series of clashes.

It remained unclear Thursday who, if anyone, was in control of Sudan, Africa’s third-largest country. The death toll from the fighting has risen to 330, with nearly 3,200 others wounded, according to the World Health Organization, whose officials said the figures were an underestimation. Patel also said Thursday that one U.S. citizen was among the dead.

The clashes between the Sudanese army, led by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and a paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces, led by Lt. Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, have upended the country’s transition to a civilian-led democracy.

Much of the fighting has occurred in and around Khartoum, including in residential areas and other typically bustling parts of the city. Many residents have been hunkering down in their homes amid the bombardments, gunbattles and sniper fire that have hit civilian infrastructure, including many hospitals.

There have been reports of gunmen breaking into houses and attacking civilians, including a European ambassador.

“It’s a horrendous bombardment,” Endre Stiansen, Norway’s ambassador to Sudan, said in an interview Thursday, describing attacks on Khartoum’s airport that repeatedly shook the walls of his residence, which is nearby.

“For the first time, I got scared,” he added. “This is madness.”

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday called for a three-day cease-fire to commemorate the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, to allow civilians to escape and seek medical treatment, food and other essentials. Guterres said humanitarian operations were “virtually impossible” as U.N. staffers remained trapped in their homes in areas of active conflict.

Guterres said he was hopeful his call for a pause in the fighting would succeed as “all the parties to the conflict are Muslim.” But cease-fires have not held, including one declared Wednesday.

A U.S. military official said Thursday that the first few hundred American forces had begun arriving in Djibouti and that the number would grow as contingency planning by the military’s Africa Command in Stuttgart, Germany, and the Joint Staff in Washington was refined to reflect the fast-evolving security situation on the ground in Sudan.

The United States maintains a permanent rapid-reaction force of about 150 troops in Djibouti to augment security at U.S. embassies. But the possibility that the United States would need to evacuate U.S. government personnel and possibly other American citizens prompted the Pentagon to position a much larger force nearby to intervene in Sudan if necessary, the official said.

“The Department of Defense, through U.S. Africa Command, is monitoring the situation in Sudan and conducting prudent planning for various contingencies,” Lt. Col. Phil Ventura, a Pentagon spokesperson, said in a statement. “As part of this, we are deploying additional capabilities nearby in the region for contingency purposes related to securing and potentially facilitating the departure of U.S. Embassy personnel from Sudan, if circumstances require it,” he said.

Patel said Thursday that the State Department was in close touch with its embassy. Asked about the potential evacuations of diplomats and American citizens, he said that “all contingencies are being considered.”

(BEGIN OPTIONAL TRIM.)

Japan was the first country to announce a planned evacuation of its citizens. But announcing and actually carrying out the evacuations are two different things. Germany reportedly sent three planes, only to call off the rescue when they were en route.