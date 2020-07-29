Use of Sonoma County mental health phone line dwindling as top officials call for more funding, marketing

The Sonoma County ’warm line’ offers residents experiencing emotional distress the opportunity to talk with a trained mental health professional. To reach a county mental health professional, call 707-565-2652 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. any day of the week.

In more than 700 calls during the past three months, Sonoma County residents have told employees operating the county’s key mental health hotline that they’re anxious, they’re lonely, they need resources, and, in some cases, that they’ve thought about taking their own lives.

Recently obtained records related to the county’s mental health line paint a sobering picture of how Sonoma County residents are grappling with the pandemic’s impacts. But they also reveal dwindling demand, causing county health leaders and one supervisor, who still see massive need, to call for more marketing and more funding.

Phone line staffers fielded 709 calls between April 23 and July 5. The single largest reason for those calls — 25.9% — was anxiety.

An additional 22.2% of callers sought help securing resources, and 18.5% expressed loneliness. County data shows 3.7% of callers reported having suicidal thoughts.

The data reveal a county riven with pockets of deep isolation, particularly among seniors, who make up more than half of callers. It also exposes a chasm in the county’s outreach to its Latino population, which has been disproportionately impacted by the health and economic impacts of the pandemic yet makes up a tiny fraction of calls to the county’s main mental health helpline.

The county maintains a rotating staff of four to operate the line, as well as a manager, and half speak Spanish. Despite lower demand, bottoming out at fewer than six calls per day during the first week of July, county leaders say the need is still great.

“I think the fact that our numbers are going up — the number of people contracting the virus ‒ I think the need is higher than it ever was,” said Supervisor Shirlee Zane, a longtime advocate for bolstered mental health services and funding. “The real issue is making that investment in promoting and community outreach.”

In response to a request for records related to the mental health line, Sonoma County provided copies of the program’s staffing schedule, as well as a report showing the number of calls, reasons for calls, ages of callers and the language used in the calls. The Department of Health Services did not provide the costs related to staffing the so-called “warm line,” a term that refers to phone lines not meant for emergency calls.

Melissa Ladrech, the county’s mental health services coordinator and warm line supervisor, said she and her staff are mostly working from home, and some, like her, are juggling warm line duties with other work.

At first, though, there was little time for anything else.

The county launched its warm line April 23 amid a flurry of news stories, radio appearances and social media engagement seeking to draw attention to the county resource, which was created as an aid for people experiencing emotional distress due to the pandemic.

The 27 calls received that first day remains the high mark.

Seventy-four calls that came in during the first four days of operation, representing more than 10% of the line’s total calls between April 23 and July 5 , the window covered by the records request.

For Zane, the shrinking number of calls, reaching fewer than six per day during the first week of July, did not reflect a lack of need, but a lack of awareness.

“I know people are doing worse,” Zane said, specifically citing seniors, who she said have been isolating for months. “I’m disappointed that, even though I’ve brought it up a number of times at board meetings, that the county hasn’t put more money into marketing it.”

Zane has touted the program on her social media channels and in multiple radio interviews. She said she doesn’t hold the Department of Health Services responsible for the line’s tepid use. Instead, she has called for greater involvement by County Administrator Sheryl Bratton and the county’s communications department, which she said could part with some money for advertising the warm line.

“We can afford to throw some money behind this,” Zane said.

Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase agreed, saying it’s key for the program, which she called an important resource, to be advertised regularly.

“Every time we do advertise it, we get a spike in calls,” Mase said.

Sonoma County Communications Manager Paul Gullixson didn’t know if there was a dedicated budget for warm line advertising, but he said the county has promoted the program in radio appearances, on its social media channels and on its website, among other areas.

Gullixson also pointed to a new marketing campaign called Safe Sonoma Summer, designed to put a variety of public service messages in front of county residents.