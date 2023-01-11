Used books sell for 50 cents to $5 at Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library

Volunteers: To volunteer for work as-needed, please request your name to be added to the Volunteer Call List and indicate your area of interest as a volunteer. Volunteers will be notified prior to our major book sales (in spring and fall) and can sign up for tasks as convenient.

Donations they do not accept: Soiled, musty, smoky, or torn books, Reader's Digest Condensed Books, encyclopedias, law or medical textbooks, school textbooks, magazines that are more than 2 years old, computer books that are more than 5 years old. No adult or children's VHS tapes and records. No toys, games or craft projects.

Donations they accept: New and gently used books, CDs, DVDs and magazines (less than 2 years old)

Friends of the Rohnert Park-Cotati Library opened in 2003. The library’s bookstore is run by the Friends of the Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library, a nonprofit organization that refers to itself informally as “RPC Friends.” This group is composed entirely of volunteers, and it exists exclusively to bring the magic of books and related enrichment programs to the public.

The City of Rohnert Park has more than 15 parks and nearly 10 Starbucks locations, but only one bookstore.

This store, dubbed the Friends of the Rohnert Park-Cotati Library Bookstore, occupies a small room across from the circulation desk at the front of the Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library at 6250 Lynne Condé Way. The combination library-bookstore sells mostly previously owned books and CDs donated by the community, and all proceeds are used to pay for books, programs and other items requested by the library’s branch manager.

Most titles cost between 75 cents and $1.50 apiece — veritable steals in this modern era of inflation.

According to Barbara Mackenzie, a former Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library advisory board member and the current library commissioner appointed by the city of Rohnert Park, the bookstore and the organization behind it both serve valuable needs in the community: They support the local library.

“Our local library here in Rohnert Park can use all the help it can get,” she said. “The bookstore provides this help.”

The bookstore opened in 2003, the same year the Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library debuted in its current location.

One of the founding members of the Friends of the Rohnert Park-Cotati Library is Joan Schmutz who was also the first bookstore manager.

As Mackenzie explained, Schmutz stepped up and agreed to organize and manage the bookstore when the City of Rohnert Park asked. Schmutz worked with another volunteer, retired teacher Olwen Peterson, to put together a volunteer program to run the store.

Today Schmutz is 86 and Peterson is 103, and both worked at the library until the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, other Friends of the Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library board members have taken over to manage the bookstore.

Dawn Dewell is one of these volunteers. Dewell mostly works behind the scenes, receiving donations, inspecting books, pricing books, then wheeling them out to the store where other volunteers shelve them and sell them to interested shoppers throughout the day.

“This program gives old books new life,” said Dewell, who is an Friends of the Rohnert Park-Cotati Library board member. “More important, it helps raise money for the library.”

Just how much money? Lots. Before 2016, when voters approved Measure Y to enact a one-eighth of a cent sales tax to support the 14-branch Sonoma County Library system, the Friends of the Rohnert Park-Cotati Library group was donating between $40,000 and $50,000 per year to its local library for books, materials, programs and more. Over the last few years, annual contributions have hovered around $25,000.

While proceeds have shrunk, membership has grown. Today, Friends of the Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library has 193 members, 68 of whom are active volunteers in the bookstore. The board of directors has 11 members and they all volunteer as well.

All told, group volunteers process more than 100,000 books, magazines, CDs and other materials each year.

“This is fulfilling work,” said Fred Albrecht, vice president of the Friends of the Rohnert Park-Cotati Library board.

A unique shelving system

Volunteers like Albrecht are part of an elaborate system that keeps a fresh supply of items on shelves all year long. The system is a holdover from the Schmutz era that hinges on color-coding the books with stickers.

Essentially, every book gets a sticker depending on which month the books are shelved. Every four weeks, volunteers go through and pull all the books with stickers indicating they have been on the shelves for six months. They replace all the books they pull with new books. Jake Mackenzie, Friends of the Rohnert Park-Cotati Library board president (and Barbara Mackenzie’s husband) said that as a result, no piece of content sits on the shelves for more than half a year.

“The bookstore has a really good browsing collection — something that’s changing all the time,” he said, noting that he donates books regularly. “Everything we have is donated by the community.”

Visitors love the store for two reasons: pricing and the selection.

The books are priced to move, with most titles selling for $2 or less. Special books cost as much as $5. Mackenzie noted that she and her volunteer colleagues usually price books using online resources like bookfinder.com, a used book website. If a book’s been on the main shelves for six months, they are moved to the half-price cart. There you might find books for 50 cents or less.