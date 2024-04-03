The 3.0 magnitude earthquake that struck northeast Santa Rosa on Tuesday night was not connected to the deadly 7.4 magnitude quake and subsequent aftershocks that shook Taiwan just hours earlier, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Earthquakes, especially larger ones, can trigger other tremors nearby. In this case, the distance was too great between the two temblors, said Robert de Groot, USGS ShakeAlert System coordinator for communication, education outreach and technical engagement.

“If the earthquake was within a few miles or in the same general area, there is that possibility where one earthquake could impact another, and there are a few documented examples of that,” de Groot said.

“But distance is a critical factor and the farther you get away from that event, the less impact it will have on the region.”

Also, de Groot added, about 50 earthquakes happen every day in California.

“And they’re going to happen no matter what,” he said.

