USPS is about to charge you more for slower mail. Here's why

Delivery slowdowns at the U.S. Postal Service took effect Friday, and higher prices are soon to follow. The nation's mail service is preparing to implement core components of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's 10-year plan for the agency, a program designed to cut costs and raise new revenue to fix its many financial problems.

The Postal Service has struggled for years with financial losses due to declining mail use, and the pandemic exposed more issues within the agency as it struggled to cope with an avalanche of e-commerce purchases, worker availability problems and a disorganized processing network.

DeJoy, the controversial Trump ally who took over the agency months before the 2020 presidential election, introduced his vision for the agency in March with the backing of the Postal Service's bipartisan governing board. A major component of that plan - slower service - is set to kick in.

Here's everything you need to know about the changes at the Postal Service.

Q: Why is my mail going to slow down? And how much slower will it be?

A: The simple answer: Your mail may slow down because the Postal Service lengthened its "service standards," or the amount of time it says it should take for a piece of mail to get delivered. And how much slower it will get depends on where you live.

A little more detail: Up until Oct. 1, the Postal Service said it should take no more than three days for a piece of first class mail to be delivered anywhere in the country. After Oct. 1, it will take between two and five days.

That's because the Postal Service is changing the way it transports your mail. The Postal Service used to put about 20% of your mail on airplanes to move it across the country. This is the mail that was going from coast to coast, and to make the three-day service standard, the agency had to move it faster than was possible on a truck.

Now it's going to drive. The new service standard will cut air transportation to only 12 percent of first-class mail. Postal leadership says this will both cut costs - the agency spends a lot more flying mail than it does trucking it - and increase predictability. During the 2020 holiday season, the air-transport network was not reliable enough to keep the Postal Service's processing centers running on schedule. So even if trucks take longer, the agency hopes they will be more predictable.

Q: Does the quality of my mail delivery depend on where I live?

A: Yes, it absolutely does. The Washington Post studied the data the Postal Service sent to its regulator to justify the service slowdowns and found that where you live will be the determining factor of if your mail arrives slower than it used to.

Seventy percent of first-class mail sent to Nevada will take longer to arrive, according to The Post's analysis, as will 60% of the deliveries to Florida, 58% to Washington state, 57% to Montana, and 55% to Arizona and Oregon. In all, at least a third of such letters and parcels addressed to 27 states will arrive more slowly under the new standards.

Why is that? Because, as earlier noted, the Postal Service is not going to fly as much of your mail anymore. Therefore, areas on the coasts or the mainland extremities of the country - pretty much anywhere West of the Rocky Mountains, parts of southern Texas and Florida - are going to be hit the hardest.

Q: How much will it cost to send something in the mail?

A: From Oct. 3 to Dec. 26, the Postal Service is raising prices on some products through a holiday season surcharge. The price hikes are modest for some products (30 cents more for first class package service), a bit more for others ($1 more for parcel return service, deliveries from consumers back to retailers), and heftier still for others ($5 more for priority mail, priority express mail, parcel select and retail ground services for items weighing between 21 and 70 pounds).

But even after holiday season, postage rates are not going back to what they used to be. The Postal Service this summer raised prices on everything from stamps (from 55 cents to 58 cents) to flat mail, such as marketing pieces (from $1 to $1.16), to media and library mail (from $3.71 to $4.11).

And be prepared for mail prices to keep going up. The Postal Service announced in September that it will now adjust rates twice annually - once in January and again in July.

All this is because the Postal Service is desperate for money. It has $188.4 billion in liabilities, and agency leaders project it will lose another $160 billion over the next decade. DeJoy is cutting costs where he can to try to fix the balance sheet - the cuts to transportation are chief among them - but he's also trying to raise new revenue. Price hikes are a key plank in that strategy.