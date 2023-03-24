Usual long line braves chilly morning awaiting release of ultra-coveted Pliny the Younger

(Rumor has it lines are shorter Monday to Thursday and during the evenings at the Windsor brewpub location.)

Once inside, guests are allotted two and a half hours at the pub, three “Youngers” (10-ounce pours) and two bottles of Pliny to take home.

Hours: Both brewpubs will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through April 6. Pliny will be available each day until the brewpub runs out of that day’s allocation. Customers can expect long wait times to get into the brewpubs with lines starting to form around 5 a.m. or earlier.

It was cold — just like the temperature of the ultra-coveted IPA they hoped to taste in a few hours.

Zealous beer fans began lining up early Friday in front of Russian River Brewing Co. on Fourth Street in Santa Rosa for the annual in-person release of Pliny the Younger.

The temperature had dropped to 34 degrees by 6 a.m., according to the National Weather Service, when some had already staked their place in line. A frost advisory would expire at 9 a.m.

By 8 a.m., the line snaked around downtown blocks like a thirsty serpent. Some rested comfortably in lounge chairs, sipping coffee and chatting with friends. Most were dressed warmly.

They would still have a while to wait as the brewpub wouldn’t open until about 10:30 a.m.

What is Pliny the Younger?

Produced by Russian River Brewing Co. since in 2005, Pliny the Younger is the first-ever triple IPA, with three times the hops and a higher alcohol content than its single IPA and double IPA siblings.

Making Pliny the Younger is an expensive, time-intensive endeavor that involves copious amounts of malt, hops, tank space and labor. So despite the beer’s celebrity status, it’s produced in limited quantities and available for just two weeks per year.

While the beer’s base recipe stays the same each year, the hop profile varies depending on the prior year’s hop crop. This year, there are no less than eight hop varieties in Pliny the Younger, including Simcoe, Amarillo, a New Zealand hop called Nectaron, a French hop with distinct strawberry notes called Elixir and others from the Pacific Northwest.

“The goal is to have a fresh fruit salad aroma and flavor to the beer, all coming from the hops,” said Vinnie Cilurzo, co-owner and brewer. “This year, the aromas and flavors have notes of grapefruit, orange, peach, apricot and nectarine. The finish is bitter and dry, but it really balances out the sweetness from the alcohol, which is 10.25%. But we use certain fermentation techniques that prevent the alcohol from developing a hot quality.”

A blessing in disguise

Last year, a spike in COVID-19 forced the brewery to postpone Pliny’s in-person release date, which has historically taken place the first Friday in February. In the meantime, brewery owners Vinnie and Natalie Cilurzo decided to move forward with the beer’s wholesale distribution to bars and restaurants.

“Last year’s postponement turned out to be a blessing in disguise,” said Natalie Cilurzo, brewery co-owner and president. “We ended up having better time, with nicer weather and longer days in March and April, thus creating a better experience for our 25,000 guests, who often spend more time outside waiting in line than inside.”

This year, wholesale distribution took place in early February, six weeks before Friday’s in-person release date.

