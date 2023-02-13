Utah governor warns Californians against moving there

Some Republican officials invite unhappy Californians to move to their states. Others invite them to move, but with the caveat that they "don't forget" why they want out of California in the first place.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is going a different route, telling reporters Friday he wants prospective transplants to "stay in California," because there isn't housing for them.

The topic arose when Cox, a Republican, and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, met with President Joe Biden and other governors at the White House on Friday. Cox and Murphy, who lead the National Governors Association together, spoke to reporters outside and took questions, the first of which was about what the two states are doing to attract new residents.

After Murphy said, "New Jersey has never been hotter," and plugged recent property tax cuts, Cox told people to stay away.

"We're having the opposite problem, this last census confirmed that Utah was the fastest-growing state over the past 10 years," Cox said. "So our biggest problems are more growth related. We would love for people to stay in California instead of coming as refugees to Utah. So we're always trying to figure that out. Our biggest problem right now is housing and water, those two issues. Because we've grown so quickly, we need a larger supply of housing, that's where our focus is. We're not working to attract more people, we're doing just fine that way."

Utah's housing shortage has been well documented over the past year, with housing price increases outpacing the national average. In addition to increased migration to his state, Cox has also blamed the proliferation of short-term rentals in popular tourism spots for the housing shortage.

Cox singled out California in large part because of U.S. Census Bureau and Postal Service data showing a large outflow of residents in recent years. Census data from 2020 showed that Utah was not as popular a destination for California transplants as were Texas, Arizona and Washington state.