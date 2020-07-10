Utah murder suspect arrested in Santa Rosa

A Utah man suspected of killing his roommate was being housed at the Sonoma County Jail Thursday evening, a day after Santa Rosa officers arrested him at a campsite near the Santa Rosa Creek.

Santa Rosa officers began looking for the suspect, Joshua Huntsman, 24, on Tuesday after the Saint George Police Department in Utah notified the agency Huntsman may be in the area, Santa Rosa Police Lt. Dan Marincik said.

Prosecutors had filed murder charges and issued a no-bail warrant for Huntsman in the shooting death of Gary Hall, who lived with Huntsman and was found dead in their apartment July 3, the St. George News reported.

A car Huntsman had reportedly driven was located by officers on Tuesday at a parking lot on Dutton Avenue and Sebastopol Road.

Santa Rosa investigators found and arrested Huntsman the next day at a makeshift campsite less than a mile north from the car’s location. A search of Huntsman’s backpack turned up a loaded handgun, Marincik said.

Huntsman will eventually be extradited to Utah.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.