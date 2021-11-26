Utilities restoring power as Southern California winds ease

LOS ANGELES — Santa Ana winds were declining in strength across Southern California on Friday and utilities were restoring power to thousands of customers whose electricity was shut off to prevent wildfires.

The seasonal dry winds produced fierce gusts on Thanksgiving Day, toppling trees and causing other damage while “public safety power shutoffs” in high-risk areas interrupted traditional dinners.

Winds shredded material covering a big dome built in Burbank as a studio for developing entertainment content to be used in Las Vegas productions.

One location in Los Angeles County had an 89 mph gust early Thursday, but the National Weather Service said winds Friday were not nearly as strong.

No major wildfires were reported during the peak of the winds but red flag warnings were to remain in effect until evening.

By afternoon, Southern California Edison’s website showed the number of customers still without power was down to about 21,000 and fewer than 123,000 were under consideration for shutoffs. San Diego Gas & Electric had reduced outages to about 1,100 customers but there was still potential for about 52,000 others to have electricity shut off.

Benign weather was predicted through the weekend.

“There will be a few puffs of wind each morning Saturday and Sunday but nothing near advisory levels,” the weather service said.