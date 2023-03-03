A nonprofit organization founded after the May 2022 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, is considering an independent investigation into the events of Wednesday’s fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old Montgomery High School student after it received an “influx” of community calls for support.

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids, a nonprofit that works to end school violence across the country and supports students and families who are impacted by such events, announced Wednesday it had activated its 24/7 mental health crisis support services, available immediately to the Santa Rosa school community, following the death of student Jayden Jess Pienta.

The foundation will now decide if it will launch its own, independent investigation into Wednesday’s events at the Santa Rosa school.

The nonprofit described its tactics as “an aggressive national movement to address the dramatic rise of school violence, both internally and externally — with a focus on both support and accountability as needed for all involved.”

The foundation said in a statement Wednesday it had initiated contact with Montgomery High School and the Santa Rosa City Schools district, but as of Thursday evening they had yet to respond.

“Our foundation is heartbroken and angered to learn of the recent death of yet another student due to violence on yet another campus in this country,” Daniel Chapin, the foundation’s national director, said in a statement Wednesday.

“Our hearts and our resources are being made available to the Montgomery High School community at this time.”

A 15-year-old freshman stabbed two 16-year-old juniors Wednesday morning at the Santa Rosa school. One of the older students, identified Wednesday evening as Pienta, of Santa Rosa, died from his injuries at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

The Uvalde Foundation this week opened a similar investigation into three schools within a St. Paul, Minnesota, school district over a recent string of violence.

More information about the foundation can be found at theuvaldefoundation.com or by calling 888-685-8464.