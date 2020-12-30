Vaccinations reach seniors in Sonoma County

Nearly 10 months into a pandemic that has killed more than 120 Sonoma County residents over the age of 75 and confined countless more seniors to lives of repetitive isolation, a path forward arrived this week as staff and residents at skilled nursing homes begin to roll up their sleeves for long-awaited coronavirus vaccinations.

“For some people, it’s just a shot, and they go back to the rest of their day,” Paris Stephens, a nurse at Apple Valley Post-Acute Rehab in Sebastopol, said about 30 minutes after receiving her initial dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Tuesday afternoon. “But I immediately told my whole family, and everyone was cheering me on. Some people wanted their picture taken. To me, this was a moment in history.”

And a happy moment, which feels like a rarity during the coronavirus pandemic of 2020. To date, COVID-19 has killed more than 336,000 Americans, and at least 182 in Sonoma County. About two-thirds of the fatalities in Sonoma County have been among people 75 and older, with another 20% coming in the 65-74 age range. Many of the elders who survived have gone months without spending more than a few snippets of outdoor time with loved ones.

And spread of the virus continues to mount in Sonoma County, with 3,790 new cases reported between Dec. 15-28, an average of about 271 per day — the county’s highest 14-day case rate during the pandemic.

Local elder care facilities were hit hard during the deadliest period of the pandemic in late summer, battered by a series of outbreaks at skilled nursing, assisted living and memory care centers in Sonoma County. This month’s surge, however, has not been accompanied by a spike in cases or deaths at senior care facilities.

Now there is hope that another wave of deaths can be avoided, thanks to the delivery of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to elders and, perhaps more important, to their caregivers.

“The only way they could get it (COVID-19) is if we bring it in,” Stephens said of her residents. “They’re not going out, not going to the grocery store.”

Alan Herber, administrator at Windsor Care Center of Petaluma, said his skilled nursing facility received the first round of the vaccine Monday.

“The pharmacist was very gentle. It didn’t hurt at all,” said a 71-year-old Windsor Care Center resident named Frances, who declined to provide her last name. “My arm is a little sore today, but no more than a flu shot. No symptoms other than that.”

Frances admitted that 2020 has been difficult for her.

“The hardest part was the isolation, especially when we went to Code Red and couldn’t leave our rooms,” she said. “I was able to talk to my family on the phone, but not being able to see them was hard.”

Frances was among 93 people who received shots at the facility in southeast Petaluma. And she didn’t even have to leave her room.

Windsor Care Center’s vaccine doses were administered by CVS — one of two national pharmacy chains, along with Walgreens, that are taking the vaccine into senior care environments as part of a federal partnership.

Herber said there was close to 100% consent among the center’s residents, with only three people declining the vaccine. One short-term patient is leaving the facility next week and plans to get her shots at a hospital. One family said they didn’t want their mother to be vaccinated, without explanation. And there was “one guy with schizophrenia who declines even the annual flu shot,” Herber said.

Michael Andraszczyk, administrator and president at Apple Valley Post-Acute Rehab, reported a similarly seamless process there. The first of close to 100 shots administered by CVS staff went into Andraszczyk’s arm.

“I wanted to show staff I take it very seriously, and I’m OK,” he said. “I’m feeling great.”

Another recipient was Linda Moore, 73, who flashed a hearty thumbs-up from a wheelchair after getting a Band-Aid slapped over her needle puncture. She, too, dismissed any talk of a frightening experience.

“I’m Irish,” Moore said. “I can face anything.”

Stephens said most of the Apple Valley residents were eager to be vaccinated, and she did her part to guide them. “They look to us nurses for advice,” she said. “You can’t tell them they should or shouldn’t, of course, but I’d say, ‘I’m a nurse. It would be pretty hypocritical of me if I didn’t get it.’ It’s either us or the news they get their information from.”

Andraszczyk said CVS is scheduled to return to Apple Valley on Jan. 19. The pharmacists will deliver Round 2 to most patients, and Round 1 to anyone who missed their first visit.

The calendar is slowly starting to fill in for other senior care facilities in Sonoma County. Petaluma Post-Acute Rehab is due for Walgreens vaccinations on Jan. 6, said Haley McLaughlin, administrator. Arbol Residences in Santa Rosa reported a plan for Jan. 14, said Mariele Soriano, executive director. All Sonoma County skilled nursing facilities will get shots by the end of January, predicted Mike Empey, executive director of Broadway Villa Post Acute in Sonoma. He declined to state the date for vaccinations at his facility.

Some have yet to receive their appointments. That includes Pacifica Senior Living Healdsburg. Cinthya Gamino, the community relations director there, is eager to return to some semblance of normalcy. The Healdsburg center had been a vibrant community, she said. One program, Communiversity, brought in students from local school districts to spend time with residents while learning subjects such as agriculture. She knows her elders won’t receive that sort of interaction, let alone quality time with family, until they are vaccinated against this threat. She just wonders when exactly that will happen.

“I ask that question almost every day, because we’re kind of waiting for that moment,” Gamino said. “It will be a historic time to be around. We’re so ready. My arm is ready, the residents’ arms are ready. We just need the vaccine.”

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.