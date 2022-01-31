Subscribe

Vaccine dose went terribly wrong for Petaluma resident

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 31, 2022, 6:59AM
For information about how to schedule a vaccine in Sonoma County, go here.

To track coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world, go here.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Patricia Brunn was elated when she went to Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa for her coronavirus vaccination last March, and even more so when she found out the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, authorized by the FDA just a couple weeks earlier, was an option.

“I said J & J. One and done, baby!” Brunn recounted recently. “I was thrilled.”

The Petaluma resident hadn’t heard of Guillain-Barre Syndrome then, but her vaccine shot would trigger this rare neurological condition.

It has rewritten the past 10 months of Brunn’s life, stripping her ability to walk and use fine motor skills, threatening her livelihood and her confidence in a healthy future, and likely driving her from Sonoma County after 35 years.

Through it all, Brunn remains upbeat, pro-vaccination and appreciative of the care she received from doctors and nurses.

“I’m not in a wheelchair,” said Brunn, who is 58. “I have use of my limbs. I’m better off than some people. And it sure gives me a new look at life.”

She reached out to The Press Democrat, hoping her story might boost awareness of Guillain-Barre Syndrome and help medical staff diagnose the next case more quickly than hers.

Brunn’s dose of J & J came March 15. Five days later, she began to experience foot cramps. A couple days after that, it felt like the muscles in the back of her legs were being stretched taut like a rubber band. The pain sparked a trip to the emergency room at Petaluma Valley Hospital — the first of a half-dozen ER visits in the span of nine days.

Her care moved to Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa. Staff took X-rays and ran CT scans, but doctors found nothing wrong. The pain got progressively worse. At one point, as Brunn’s sister Laura waited in the hallway outside her room, she heard staff discuss consulting a psychiatrist. Laura pleaded with them to believe her sister’s complaints.

The breakthrough began with a simple request from Kaiser physician: Can you please pull down your mask? Brunn, she saw, had developed facial palsy. A spinal tap finally led to the Guillain-Barre diagnosis, which she received on April Fools’ Day.

Patricia Brunn on Apr. 8, 2021, when her face was partially paralyzed by Guillain-Barre Syndrome, an immune response. (Courtesy of Patricia Brunn)
Patricia Brunn on Apr. 8, 2021, when her face was partially paralyzed by Guillain-Barre Syndrome, an immune response. (Courtesy of Patricia Brunn)

“I turned to the doctor and said, ‘This is a bad joke,’” Brunn recalled.

Guillain-Barre — a French name pronounced ghee-Yan bah-ray, according to most guides — is an immune response in which a person’s natural antibodies misfire, attacking the myelin, a sheath that surrounds the nerves, rather than hunting down an invading infection. Symptoms can be as mild as a brief bout of weakness, and as severe as death.

“It usually starts as weakness in the legs and slowly ascends through the body, up to the arms,” said Dr. Jet Ho, the Kaiser Permanente neurologist who treated Brunn. “It can affect the respiratory muscles as well, and can impact things like heart rate.”

Most people recover fully. There is no known medical cure.

“It’s kind of a random event,” Ho said. “And it’s really rare.”

Guillain-Barre Syndrome affects an estimated 3,000-6,000 Americans per year. Ho said he diagnoses a case or two each year.

There is no smoking gun connecting Brunn’s case of GBS to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. But Ho acknowledged its likelihood, noting there is always a small chance a vaccination of any type will trigger an unintended immune response.

“Unfortunately, in rare, rare cases, it produces a reaction against the body,” he said. “But I want to emphasize, it’s rare. We’re in the middle of a pandemic, and the benefit of the vaccine is much higher than these rare risks. I really want you to emphasize that everyone should get vaccinated and boosted.”

Brunn said she was told she’s one of the approximately 100 cases of Guillain-Barre that ultimately convinced the FDA to attach a warning to the J & J fact sheet.

While chances of developing the syndrome are exceedingly small, they are three to five times higher for J & recipients, the FDA said. Other research, it should be noted, indicates COVID-19 itself can lead to Guillain-Barre.

Brunn found her diagnosis strangely comforting.

“I was relieved they knew what was wrong with me,” she said. “I felt blessed I was being taken care of. And I was glad in a way that I was the one who got it, because I’m a strong person. As opposed to someone else who might have died.”

But Brunn has not been one of the lucky ones. Her nerve impairment got so bad she couldn’t walk or write, and couldn’t eat unless someone crushed her food. She wound up spending 18 days at the Kaiser Federation Rehabilitation Center in Vallejo, then flew to Arizona to live under the care of another sister, Denise.

She returned to Sonoma County in mid-June, after she began to lose the ability to move her toes.

Brunn’s primary course of treatment has been immune globulin intravenous, or IGIV, which delivers an element of blood plasma brimming with antibodies. It involves sitting in an infusion room for up to six hours. Brunn did a couple of five-day IGIV sessions when things were really bad. Now she’s down to a two doses a month.

Ho calls Brunn “a perfect patient.”

“She is not only very upbeat, she keeps trying to get better,” the neurologist said. “She’s very proactive. I wish everyone is like her. In some ways, I wish everybody lives life like her. She taught me a lot, too, as a patient. In many ways, I thank her.”

Brunn graduated from a walker to ski poles, and more recently to a cane, and has worked with a physical therapist to relearn things like climbing stairs and lifting dumpster lids. (Her Australian shepherd, Sam, is training to be a service dog.) Brunn showers sitting down, and uses pliers to open Ziploc bags. She gets exhausted easily, and is in danger of relapsing if she overdoes it.

“The only reason I’m able to drive is because I drive a truck,” Brunn said Tuesday. “So I’m sitting up and able to move my entire leg, because my foot doesn’t swivel. I drove a Jeep today, and I scared myself. Thank god no one was around. Because I put my foot on the gas and brake at the same time.”

Brunn took a nerve conduction test three weeks ago. Three of her limbs were showing improvement. Doctors think her right lower leg could have permanent damage. Ho said that if myelin is like the plastic sheath protecting a telephone cable, the wire itself is the nerve axon.

“She has a form where there is loss of the actual wire,” said Ho, the Kaiser neurologist who treated Brunn. “When you lose wire, it’s much harder to grow back.”

Guillain-Barre has turned Brunn’s life upside-down. The general manager of a Petaluma company, Smart Caregiver, that specializes in fall prevention for seniors — she joked with physical therapists that she was an undercover inspector — she had a few years left to stash away retirement money. Her boss said he’d take her back anytime, but Brunn isn’t able yet.

She bought a travel trailer in 2019 and moved into the KOA campground in Petaluma, eyeing an eventual move to a friend’s property in Chiloquin, Oregon, not far from Crater Lake. That’s where she is right now, and where she still hopes to live full-time. But it’s no longer on her terms.

“I can’t afford to live in Sonoma County on disability,” she said. “I wanted to retire in Oregon, but I’m sad to leave Sonoma County early. It’s the best place on earth.”

Brunn knows she can no longer afford the North Bay, but has to figure out if she’ll have access to specialists in southeastern Oregon — and whether she’ll be accepted for permanent disability payments.

“IGIV treatments are $10,000 a dose,” she said. “And they can’t tell me whether I’m covered.”

In the meantime, Brunn is making it her work to make people aware of Guillain-Barre Syndrome. It took doctors 10 days to diagnose her. If not for her proactive trips to the emergency room, she believes, the nerve damage might have spread to her torso, a much more dangerous condition.

“They didn’t do anything wrong,” Brunn said of her caregivers. “They really didn’t. Do I wish they diagnosed me sooner? Of course, I do. Talking to all these health professionals, they all knew about GBS. But none of them had ever had a patient. So there’s a hole there.”

Brunn is determined to help plug the hole.

One way is through HR 3655, the Vaccine Injury Compensation Modernization Act of 2021. Introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives last year, it seeks to update national compensation funds that have been around since the mid-1980s. Those funds are well stocked, Brunn said. But there aren’t enough “special masters” to distribute the money efficiently, and there is currently is no language to ensure coverage of adverse reactions to coronavirus vaccines.

She has been calling every U.S. congressperson she can find, looking for additional bill sponsors. It’s better than sitting around and pining for what she has lost.

“You play with the cards dealt you,” Brunn said. “I thought about crying that first week (doing IVIG) in Santa Rosa. And maybe I did shed a couple tears. But the thought kept going through my mind, if I crawl up in a ball, what good does that do me?”

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.

