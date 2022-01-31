Vaccine dose went terribly wrong for Petaluma resident

Patricia Brunn was elated when she went to Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa for her coronavirus vaccination last March, and even more so when she found out the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, authorized by the FDA just a couple weeks earlier, was an option.

“I said J & J. One and done, baby!” Brunn recounted recently. “I was thrilled.”

The Petaluma resident hadn’t heard of Guillain-Barre Syndrome then, but her vaccine shot would trigger this rare neurological condition.

It has rewritten the past 10 months of Brunn’s life, stripping her ability to walk and use fine motor skills, threatening her livelihood and her confidence in a healthy future, and likely driving her from Sonoma County after 35 years.

Through it all, Brunn remains upbeat, pro-vaccination and appreciative of the care she received from doctors and nurses.

“I’m not in a wheelchair,” said Brunn, who is 58. “I have use of my limbs. I’m better off than some people. And it sure gives me a new look at life.”

She reached out to The Press Democrat, hoping her story might boost awareness of Guillain-Barre Syndrome and help medical staff diagnose the next case more quickly than hers.

Brunn’s dose of J & J came March 15. Five days later, she began to experience foot cramps. A couple days after that, it felt like the muscles in the back of her legs were being stretched taut like a rubber band. The pain sparked a trip to the emergency room at Petaluma Valley Hospital — the first of a half-dozen ER visits in the span of nine days.

Her care moved to Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa. Staff took X-rays and ran CT scans, but doctors found nothing wrong. The pain got progressively worse. At one point, as Brunn’s sister Laura waited in the hallway outside her room, she heard staff discuss consulting a psychiatrist. Laura pleaded with them to believe her sister’s complaints.

The breakthrough began with a simple request from Kaiser physician: Can you please pull down your mask? Brunn, she saw, had developed facial palsy. A spinal tap finally led to the Guillain-Barre diagnosis, which she received on April Fools’ Day.

Patricia Brunn on Apr. 8, 2021, when her face was partially paralyzed by Guillain-Barre Syndrome, an immune response. (Courtesy of Patricia Brunn)

“I turned to the doctor and said, ‘This is a bad joke,’” Brunn recalled.

Guillain-Barre — a French name pronounced ghee-Yan bah-ray, according to most guides — is an immune response in which a person’s natural antibodies misfire, attacking the myelin, a sheath that surrounds the nerves, rather than hunting down an invading infection. Symptoms can be as mild as a brief bout of weakness, and as severe as death.

“It usually starts as weakness in the legs and slowly ascends through the body, up to the arms,” said Dr. Jet Ho, the Kaiser Permanente neurologist who treated Brunn. “It can affect the respiratory muscles as well, and can impact things like heart rate.”

Most people recover fully. There is no known medical cure.

“It’s kind of a random event,” Ho said. “And it’s really rare.”

Guillain-Barre Syndrome affects an estimated 3,000-6,000 Americans per year. Ho said he diagnoses a case or two each year.

There is no smoking gun connecting Brunn’s case of GBS to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. But Ho acknowledged its likelihood, noting there is always a small chance a vaccination of any type will trigger an unintended immune response.

“Unfortunately, in rare, rare cases, it produces a reaction against the body,” he said. “But I want to emphasize, it’s rare. We’re in the middle of a pandemic, and the benefit of the vaccine is much higher than these rare risks. I really want you to emphasize that everyone should get vaccinated and boosted.”

Brunn said she was told she’s one of the approximately 100 cases of Guillain-Barre that ultimately convinced the FDA to attach a warning to the J & J fact sheet.

While chances of developing the syndrome are exceedingly small, they are three to five times higher for J & recipients, the FDA said. Other research, it should be noted, indicates COVID-19 itself can lead to Guillain-Barre.

Brunn found her diagnosis strangely comforting.

“I was relieved they knew what was wrong with me,” she said. “I felt blessed I was being taken care of. And I was glad in a way that I was the one who got it, because I’m a strong person. As opposed to someone else who might have died.”

But Brunn has not been one of the lucky ones. Her nerve impairment got so bad she couldn’t walk or write, and couldn’t eat unless someone crushed her food. She wound up spending 18 days at the Kaiser Federation Rehabilitation Center in Vallejo, then flew to Arizona to live under the care of another sister, Denise.