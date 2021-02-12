Subscribe

Vaccine hunters resort to long drives, crossing county lines in North Bay

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 12, 2021, 1:57PM
After 2½ weeks of relentless effort, Sharon Fujier secured an appointment to be vaccinated through Sutter Health on Feb. 22. But that didn’t soothe her unease.

Fujier’s son has been wanting to bring his fiancee to visit from Oregon. But Fujier, a retired schoolteacher who lives in Santa Rosa, is 80 years old and diabetic. They can’t meet up, she told him, until she has been immunized against the novel coronavirus that continues to rage after a nearly yearlong pandemic. Meanwhile, Fujier had been hearing from friends who’d gotten vaccinated by Sutter at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. She tried to get an earlier appointment there, without success.

So Fujier mobilized.

On Feb. 4, she drove to Luther Burbank without an appointment and asked for a slot. Sutter administrators said they couldn’t help her. Fujier returned on Feb. 6, but the clinic was closed that day. Back she went last Monday, prepared to decamp all day if necessary. A site manager told her Sutter had 600 appointments and 600 doses of vaccine that day, but that any extra doses would be distributed at 4 p.m.

Fujier was encouraged to return around 3 p.m. She got there at 2:30, took a seat and cracked open U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s autobiography, in Spanish, which she’s reading for an online class. She forgot water. A Sutter worker brought her a bottle.

Her patience paid off. Sharon Fujier left the arts center that day with a mildly sore arm and a sense of empowerment.

“I feel sort of triumphant about it,” she said of her first dose of Moderna vaccine. “I have to admit it.”

Fujier’s story is unique, but her willingness to stray outside the prescribed channels is not. Faced with a vaccination process that is massive, opaque and frequently contradictory, vaccine hunters in Sonoma County are swapping information by word-of-mouth, showing up for shots without an appointment, traveling across county lines for their doses and doing practically anything else they can think of to receive a half-milliliter of peace of mind.

By Jan. 14, when California’s vaccine rollout had barely expanded beyond health care professionals and nursing home staff and residents, a couple of tech entrepreneurs had already gone live with VaccinateCA.com, a crowdsourced, searchable vaccine locator.

The site is quite comprehensive. Type in a Santa Rosa ZIP code and you’ll get most of the vaccination options currently listed on SoCoEmergency.org’s vaccine page, with links and pertinent eligibility information. The page isn’t perfect. It leaves off some of the smaller clinics in the county, and has the incorrect age threshold at some sites. Still, it’s a helpful resource.

Of course, navigating VaccinateCa presents the same sticking point vaccine hunters are encountering elsewhere: Just because a clinic is vaccinating doesn’t mean you can find an available appointment in a competitive field.

As of Wednesday, health providers in Sonoma County had administered 77,928 doses, including nearly 14,000 second doses. The numbers represent progress, but have left most seniors unprotected.

Vaccine tourism

People have responded by getting creative. For some, that has meant hitting the road.

David Katz, who is 84 and lives in Sonoma, was able to make an appointment at a Sutter clinic in Santa Rosa after considerable effort. Like Fujier’s, his wasn’t soon enough to alleviate his nervousness about the virus. He was set to visit a friend at Lake Wildwood, in Nevada County, and his buddy had an idea. Why not join him at a vaccination clinic in Yuba City, which is in Sutter County, and see if they had any leftover doses?

Katz did just that on Jan. 22, and after a 15-minute wait he received his first shot. He figures it will be worth the 105-mile drive for his second dose later this month.

“It worked out fine,” he said. “But it was a real horror show getting an appointment here. And I know how to negotiate the telephone. People who don’t have that type of experience will be totally left out in the cold.”

Everyone, it seems, knows someone who is traveling across county lines to be vaccinated. Katz said he has a friend who got his shot in San Francisco. Fujier knows someone who got it done in Fremont. Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said she heard of someone flying to Florida for a precious dose, though she acknowledged it was a third-hand account.

The “vaccine tourism” flows in two directions. People are coming into Sonoma County for immunizations, too. A county spokesman said a number of appointments have been canceled at the OptumServe clinic in Rohnert Park because recipients couldn’t prove Sonoma County residence.

But such movement is definitely occurring within the Sutter Health system, which allows the public to make appointments on a regional basis in Northern California. It has become a sore spot for some local residents who wonder why people are driving across county lines for vaccinations, though of course Sonoma County citizens are free to do the same.

Ratna Poudyal, a 69-year-old retired cardiologist who lives in San Francisco, had no qualms about making the trip north to Sutter’s vaccination clinic at Luther Burbank on Monday. His daughter, Minakshi, drove him to the morning appointment.

“Not much formality or process,” Dr. Poudyal said of scheduling and receiving his first dose of Moderna. “You can write that everyone should take the vaccine.”

Fujier’s strategy was less certain. She had no appointment when she arrived at the vaccination site on Mark West Springs Road. But she had heard many hospitals and clinics were winding up with extra doses at the end of the day, and gambled on finding one.

Fujier was successful, and she isn’t the only one. In Napa County, supervisor Belia Ramos sparked a controversy in late January when she posted a celebratory photo of her vaccination on Facebook. Ramos is 42 and not considered an essential worker. She later stated she had been at the clinic to record a public service announcement, and was lucky enough to be offered a leftover dose.

The number of vaccine doses per day as of Feb. 12, 2021.
It’s hard to ascertain just how often that is happening. The Moderna vaccine arrives in vials that include 10 doses, the Pfizer-BioNTech formula in vials that include five. With the right type of needle, vaccinators often can extract an extra dose of either. And some appointments inevitably go unfilled, resulting in a surplus.

The CDC and state and local health officials agree that no dose should go to waste in an environment of scarcity. But local administrators refute the notion that extra doses are widespread, noting that clinics generally thaw small batches at a time.

“Typically, the number of vaccines available at end of day would be in the tens or twenties,” said Ken Tasseff, Sonoma County’s vaccine site coordinator. “We can always re-refrigerate those vaccines in place, those that haven’t been opened. It’s only the vials that have been punctured and the vaccines left in those vials that we need to use within that six-hour time frame” before they deteriorate too much to be effective.

A Sutter spokesman said the clinic at Luther Burbank might end up with one or two spare doses in an average day. Fujier said she was third in line the afternoon she got hers; she estimates seven or eight people fell into vaccinations there that day.

The experience turned out to be a success for the retired teacher. But she knows it wouldn’t have been possible without time, effort and the ability to do her research.

“People who don’t have computers, I feel sorry for them,” Fujier said.

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.

