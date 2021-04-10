Vaccine records, food apps and a Giants win on opening day

SAN FRANCISCO — Maria Gamull-Owen and David Owen have held Giants season tickets since Oracle Park was AT&T Park, since AT&T was SBC Park, since SBC was Pacific Bell Park — since the day the stadium by the bay opened in 2000, in fact. They have been to a lot of home openers. The approach of this one felt a little more powerful than others.

“I was so excited I could cry,” Gamull-Owen said Friday, standing directly in front of the Juan Marichal statue in Lefty O’Doul Plaza, a couple hours before the Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 3-1. “I grew up a Giants fan, since I was a little girl. We raised our kids coming here. So for us, it’s home.”

A little earlier, Gamull-Owen had texted a brief, happy message to her adult children: “We’re back to making memories at the ballpark.”

The Owens, and thousands of other baseball lovers, have been waiting a year and a half for the opportunity to spin some new memories. The last time the Giants hosted fans at a game here was Sept. 27, 2019, the day the Giants bid farewell to legendary manager Bruce Bochy. A different era of baseball. A different era of life.

Less than six months after that game, with the Giants and other MLB teams at spring training, the world shut down beneath the creeping shadow of an incoming pandemic. Friday was the first professional sporting event in San Francisco since the Warriors hosted the Los Angeles Clippers on March 10, 2020.

It took a lot to make it happen.

“Because the situation with the pandemic is so fluid, you didn’t know if we were going to be in orange tier, yellow tier, red tier,” said Staci Slaughter, the Giants’ executive vice president of communications. “You’re trying to troubleshoot for all of those situations. You’re trying to come up with protocols two weeks before the season starts. We could have used some more time.”

For the record, San Francisco, which has consistently had some of the lowest coronavirus transmission rates in the Bay Area, is currently in the orange tier. The city’s Department of Public Health is allowing live attendance at outdoor events, but insisted the Giants keep 6 feet of physical space between pods of two to four people. Those requirements allow the team a maximum attendance of 8,900 at Oracle Park, or roughly 22% of full capacity.

The organization supports the city’s cautious approach, and so do most of the Giants’ fans, Slaughter said.

“It’s like we’re all coming out of hibernation,” she observed. “It’s like, let’s start it slow. Let’s get it right. Let’s get 9,000 people comfortable in the ballpark. Then as conditions improve, as more people get vaccinated, it’s a much easier transition.”

To limit social mixing, the Giants are dividing the stadium into nine sections. Each has its own entry gate, bathrooms and concession stands. There’s no standing in line to order food and drink. Fans are encouraged to order through the MLB Ballpark app, and to pick up at a designated stand when notified.

Results were mixed Friday. Most concessions seemed to be flowing briskly. But a few innings into the game, the Bayside Brews stand behind the first level of third-base seating had a long line. People at the front said they had been waiting an hour for a text that hadn’t come, then had to queue up for another inning to figure out what went wrong.

The biggest change from pre-pandemic baseball, of course, is the need to prove you’re not carrying the virus. San Francisco is asking for more than a temperature check and a self-assessment. Everyone entering Oracle Park must present proof of either full vaccination — at least two weeks before game day — or a recent negative COVID test.

The latter is tricky, because it must come within 72 hours of entry.

“We were trying to calculate when the results would come,” said Sam Wallach of Santa Rosa, hanging out with three friends near Red’s Java House along the Embarcadero before the game. “If you do it Monday and it comes back right away, it’s not good enough. But if it takes too long, that won’t work.”

All four got their results in time, but even that didn’t present an easy path. Kyle Martin, another member of the pack and another Santa Rosa resident, said a couple of them couldn’t get their Kaiser test data to link up with the CLEAR system the Giants are using, an app-based program that employs biometrics like fingerprints and facial recognition for identification. They were bringing printed paperwork, just in case.

It was probably a good idea. The Giants were taking the rules seriously. On the Portwalk running alongside McCovey Cove, a screener was asking each patron for proper proof of vaccination or testing before they entered the park. She turned away one couple who couldn’t produce it.

The “undocumented” were in luck, though. The Giants were offering 15-minute, quick turnaround testing at the Public House, the Oracle Park gastropub.

Was it all worth it? Depends whom you ask.

Stuart and Cheryl Layman felt it was. The Modesto couple bought Giants season tickets for the first time in January 2020. Friday, they actually got to attend a game. Stuart Layman said he was lukewarm to the idea of getting vaccinated against the coronavirus. He decided to do it so that he and his wife can attend Giants games without getting tested every week.

But the Laymans’ friends, who share their season ticket package, decided it was too much trouble. “So I’ve got four seats for the season, and I’m trying to find friends to use ’em,” Stuart said.

For most of the nearly 9,000 people at Friday’s game, it was never in doubt. They’ve gone 18 months without one of the staples of their lives: Giants baseball, under the sun, seagulls patrolling outside the fences, Buster Posey behind the plate. Kelly and Belinda Kendle, season ticket holders since the team played at Candlestick Park, couldn’t wait to get back.

“We’ve gone to all the World Series,” Kelly Kendle said. “There are times when it’s just pandemonium. That’s an experience. You can’t have that when it’s on TV.”

The fans were even happier when the Giants wrapped up a win behind pitcher Johnny Cueto’s strong 8 2/3 innings of work. It felt rejuvenating, joyous and, dare we say it, normal.

“I love that word ‘normal,’” Stuart Layman said. “Not ‘new normal.’ But ‘normal.’”

Nothing like a baseball game to remind us what that looks like.

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.