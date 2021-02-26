Vaccine scarcity forces Sonoma County to cancel appointments

Faced with lingering supply shortages, Sonoma County canceled multiple coronavirus vaccination clinics on Friday and into next week, and is postponing appointments for first doses of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

The news comes as California announced it would have the capacity to deliver as many 3 million weekly doses starting next week. By the end of April, the state hopes to have the capacity to administer 4 million doses a week, said Yolanda Richardson, secretary of the Government Operations Agency and the state’s lead on vaccine operations.

“While supply is still extremely limited, we need to prepare now for a time in the near future when supply increases and hopefully dramatically,” Richardson said in a statement.

Starting Monday, the county-by-county system used to determine eligibility for the vaccine will be replaced with a single statewide standard. All health care providers and local health jurisdictions will move to a uniform, state-directed eligibility criteria, eliminating confusion on who is eligible to receive the vaccine.

But current vaccine supply simply cannot meet capacity, as it has been since the earliest stages of the rollout in mid-December.

The Sonoma County Medical Association was forced to cancel its clinic at the Santa Rosa fairgrounds Friday, and next week will administer only second doses. And the Sonoma County Office of Education, which is helping to vaccinate its school employees and child care providers at Rancho Cotate High School, is canceling its clinics for next week, resetting the clock for the long-delayed return to school for most students in the county.

Jeff Harding, the retired Healdsburg Unified School District superintendent tasked with overseeing SCOE’s vaccination effort, said the Rancho Cotate clinic has the capacity to administer 800 doses a day, and that staff put a total of 1,000 shots into arms there Wednesday and Thursday. The site was closed Friday, and will be shuttered next week, too.

“I was allocated zero. We have no allocation for next week,” Harding said. “We are dark, closed next week and in fact we are closed today too. It’s somewhat frustrating.”

This story will be updated.

