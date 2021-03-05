COVID-19 vaccine shortages force appointment cancellations in Sonoma County

Ongoing COVID-19 vaccine shortages forced Sonoma County to forego first doses at all of its affiliated vaccination clinics this week, and spurred Sutter Health to cancel even second-dose appointments at sites throughout its network.

Sutter spokeswoman Angie Sheets said Thursday that the provider is being allocated 30,000 doses next week and 30,000 for the week of March 15 across Northern California — just two-thirds of what it needs to complete second-dose courses for approximately 90,000 seniors and health care workers.

“We are hopeful the state will provide the additional 30,000 so we can bring back all of our patients for their second dose of the vaccine within the CDC’s recommended time frame,” Sheets said.

Sonoma County expects to receive fewer than 8,000 doses next week for the third straight week.

This atmosphere of scarcity is incongruous with President Joe Biden’s pledge this week of vaccinating every adult American by the end of May, and with the introduction of a third vaccine formula to the national supply chain, a one-dose version developed by Johnson & Johnson. Sonoma County is set to receive 1,700 doses of Johnson & Johnson next week, yet its total allotment remains almost unchanged.

“We were under the impression Johnson & Johnson would be on top of a stable allocation of Pfizer and Moderna,” Lynda Hopkins, chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, said Thursday. “That was not the case. Staff was in kind of a panic when we found out, trying to make sure we have adequate supply for second doses.”

Sonoma County has not yet had to cancel any second doses this week or next at the clinics it coordinates with independent site managers, said Ken Tasseff, the county’s vaccine site coordinator.

“For a while, doses were ramping up and it felt good,” Hopkins said. “Suddenly we have the capacity to vaccinate 40,000 per week, and we’re basically at the same place we were a month ago with the doses.”