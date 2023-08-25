Vallejo man suspected of causing pedestrian serious injury in Napa County crash

The pedestrian is still hospitalized with serious injuries, authorities said Thursday. He was hit by a vehicle early Sunday.|
COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 24, 2023, 8:32PM
Updated 31 minutes ago

A Vallejo man is suspected of driving off after striking a pedestrian in Napa County early Sunday, authorities said.

Lester Alberto Valenzuela, 30, was arrested at an unspecified location 8 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion of hit-and-run with injury, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

He was released hours later after posting $50,000 bail, jail records show.

The collision occurred about 12:50 a.m. Sunday on Highway 29 near Kimberly Drive in American Canyon. That’s less than a mile north of the Vallejo city limits, which are in Solano County.

Officials described the pedestrian as a 59-year-old man who remains hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a red Pontiac Vibe.

Anyone with information may call investigators at 707-253-6030.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

