Valley Ford crash knocks out electricity, DUI suspected

A 19-year-old man is suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol when he crashed into a utility pole and knocked out electricity in Valley Ford Tuesday night.

Jesse Ray James suffered minor injuries in the crash, which occurred around 9:10 p.m. in the 14400 block of Highway 1, west of Petaluma, according to the California Highway Patrol.

He was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

An investigation determined James was speeding and lost control of a Dodge Challenger at a curve in the road, according to the CHP.

Investigators determined he struck the power pole and three parked vehicles before overturning.

An 18-year-old male passenger was not injured.

Electricity was restored around noon Wednesday but it wasn’t immediately clear how many homes and businesses lost power.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi