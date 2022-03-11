Van seen on fire in downtown San Francisco

Smoke plumes filled the air in downtown San Francisco on Thursday evening, as firefighters quickly put out a vehicle fire.

The fire began shortly after 5 p.m., as flames covered a turquoise van on the corner of Fifth and Mission streets. It quickly spread to a bus shelter right by where the vehicle was parked.

It was extinguished by 5:25 p.m. Access to Fifth Street was closed, but vehicles were seen driving on Mission Street.

It is unclear whether any passengers were inside the vehicle, though San Francisco firefighters were seen using equipment to open the vehicle after the fire was extinguished.

John Baxter, public information officer for the San Francisco Fire Department, said that there were no major injuries, and that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Elsewhere in the Bay Area, there were at least two separate vehicle fires in Oakland — one on Highway 24 and Broadway Avenue in Oakland that was caused by a vehicle accident, and another on 34th and Wood streets. The latter fire killed two dogs and left three RVs fully burned, KTVU reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.