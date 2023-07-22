Xfinity customers in parts of Napa and Sonoma County lost service early Friday due to vandalism to its equipment, officials said.

The vandalism, which involved a fiber optic telecommunications cable being cut, occurred at the southern end of Kennedy Park in south Napa, according to a statement from Xfinity.

Xfinity officials could not be reached for comment Friday evening.

Service was being restored as of 11:45 a.m., according to the statement.

But as of Friday evening, an unspecified number of outages were still being reported in Santa Rosa, Napa, Sonoma, Yountville and Petaluma, according to various websites that provide live tracking for such outages.

The Napa Police Department is investigating the vandalism.

