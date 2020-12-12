Vandals destroy Santa Rosa family’s elaborate Christmas display

Of course the sensitive 5-year-old boy whose family had great fun making a Christmas wonderland of the front yard can’t comprehend what someone did to it.

There’s no sense to be made of late-night plunderers ripping up, tearing down and carting off many of the lights, candy canes and inflatable characters that made up the Dolcini family’s best holiday display ever.

In the aftermath, as the clan reconstructs the briefly dazzling scene, little Gage Dolcini keeps watch through a front window. When he spots a car pulling onto Cody Court, a short cul-de-sac off Peterson Lane, he’s likely to shout, “The stealers are back!”

“His security wall is broken,” said his mom, Cristie Dolcini, 37, who works as a medical assistant with Kaiser Permanente in Santa Rosa.

Her husband, Alden Dolcini, 35, is a state firefighter. The nature of their work leaves little time together at home, and recently they applied much of that rare time to creating a holiday display that might make The Press Democrat’s annual must-see list.

It did.

“We were so excited,” Cristie said.

It had been up a bit more than a week when the Dolcinis turned in last Sunday night. They were not awakened by the malicious mischief taking place out front.

“I figure it happened between midnight and maybe 3:30,” Cristie said.

Sometime after sunrise Monday, the Dolcinis’ daughter, Zoey, who’s 7, stepped out the front door and discovered the malicious destruction.

Ground-cover lights were plucked up and stolen, along with most of the illuminated red and green candy canes that had lined the walkway through the middle of yard.

The vandals had tried to uproot the inflatable Santa Claus and other characters. But Cristie Dolcini grew up in the frequently windblown countryside west of Petaluma and learned to anchor such things well. The vandals couldn’t pull the inflatables free, but they did tear them.

About a third of the Christmas lights and other decorations were stolen, she figures. Many of those left behind were damaged.

Anyone with a heart can imagine how the Dolcinis felt.

Soon enough, though, Zoe announced that while it’s not nice to steal and break other people’s stuff, she is not going to hold a grudge.

Some relatives and friends of the Dolcinis brought them replacement decorations. On Friday afternoon, Alden, a combat veteran now working for Cal Fire, went shopping for more.

His wife said he found slim pickins at a couple of chain home-improvement stores. “He basically cleaned out the Ace Hardware,” she said.

The family, Cristie said, is determined to move on from what happened to their holiday decorations, to remake them even better.

“In the scheme of things, everything always can be worse,” she said. “If you don’t make lemonade out of lemons, you’re missing an opportunity.”

She very much hopes the passage of time and the creation of a bright new holiday season display out front will allow Gage to feel better.

You can contact Chris Smith at 707-521-5211 and chris.smith@pressdemocrat.com.