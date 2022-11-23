Vegetation burns allowed in Sonoma County

Following the end of fire season, some Sonoma County residents can burn landscape debris and dead vegetation, according to Cal Fire.

Although the county’s burn status is set to “burning allowed,” Californians still need to follow a few more steps before setting their debris ablaze.

The first step is to check with either Cal Fire or a local fire department to see if a burn permit is required, said Jason Clay, public information officer for Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit.

“Make sure you obtain the appropriate permit, if necessary,” he said.

On the day of the burn, residents need to ask their local air quality management agency if the fire is allowed that day.

With the change of seasons, there are now many parts of California allowing residential debris burning. Take necessary... Posted by CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit on Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Some other requirements for residential burns include keeping the debris in 4-foot by 4-foot piles, having water and a shovel next to the burn site and having an adult present during the blaze, according to Cal Fire.

Residents that are under Cal Fire jurisdiction can apply for a burn permit at burnpermit.fire.ca.gov/apply-for-a-permit.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. Her Twitter is madi.smals.