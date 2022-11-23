Subscribe

Vegetation burns allowed in Sonoma County

Before residents burn any vegetation, they need to check with their fire department and local air quality management agency.|
MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 23, 2022, 2:37PM
Updated 17 minutes ago

Following the end of fire season, some Sonoma County residents can burn landscape debris and dead vegetation, according to Cal Fire.

Although the county’s burn status is set to “burning allowed,” Californians still need to follow a few more steps before setting their debris ablaze.

The first step is to check with either Cal Fire or a local fire department to see if a burn permit is required, said Jason Clay, public information officer for Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit.

“Make sure you obtain the appropriate permit, if necessary,” he said.

On the day of the burn, residents need to ask their local air quality management agency if the fire is allowed that day.

With the change of seasons, there are now many parts of California allowing residential debris burning. Take necessary...

Posted by CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit on Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Some other requirements for residential burns include keeping the debris in 4-foot by 4-foot piles, having water and a shovel next to the burn site and having an adult present during the blaze, according to Cal Fire.

Residents that are under Cal Fire jurisdiction can apply for a burn permit at burnpermit.fire.ca.gov/apply-for-a-permit.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. Her Twitter is madi.smals.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette