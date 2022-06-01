Firefighters stop 15-acre grass fire near Sears Point

Firefighters stopped a grass fire Wednesday morning near Sears Point in southern Sonoma County.

Dubbed the Sears fire, the blaze was reported around 11 a.m. in the open space along Arnold Drive.

Smoke was visible from Highway 37 near the Sonoma Raceway.

By noon, Cal Fire reported the fire had burned across an estimated 15 acres and was no longer spreading. It was 20% contained, officials said.

Cal Fire said aircraft pilots who had been dispatched to the blaze were no longer working it.

The cause of the fire could not immediately be determined.

#SearsFire Sonoma County FINAL: 15 acres, 20% containment, forward progress has been stopped, releasing aircraft. — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) June 1, 2022

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.