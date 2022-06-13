Vegetation fire claims 12 hay bales near Arnold Drive

Fire agencies responded to 2-acre vegetation fire along Arnold Drive and Felder Road on Monday morning after a mower sparked the blaze, according to Sonoma Valley Fire Chief Steve Akre.

The fire consumed 12 hay bales while Sonoma Valley Fire and Rescue, Cal Fire and Schell-Vista Fire worked to snuff out the fire, which threatened a nearby barn, Akre said.

“We're definitely getting into fire season,” Akre said referencing the fire this morning and other vegetation fires that have popped up throughout Sonoma County in recent weeks.

The National Weather Service told Akre in a morning update for firefighters that the high temperatures in recent days would fall off later this week to “seasonably cooler weather.”

“We just encourage people to be very mindful,” Akre said. “Mowing is important but make sure that they do it on cool days if possible and as early in the morning as they can.”

