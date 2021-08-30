Subscribe

Vehicle crashes into Bodega Country Store

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 30, 2021, 11:32AM
Updated 2 hours ago

A vehicle crashed into a market in Bodega on Saturday night, according to fire officials.

The Bodega Volunteer Fire Department reported the crash at Bodega Country Store in a Facebook post early Sunday.

Photographs show an SUV that appears to have driven through the front of the store at 17190 Bodega Hwy.

No injuries were reported in the crash, according to the fire department.

The market, which reopened under new ownership in the summer of 2018 after an 18-month closure, sells groceries and other supplies in the small town of just under 900 residents.

Proprietors could not immediately be reached on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette