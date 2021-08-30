Vehicle crashes into Bodega Country Store

A vehicle crashed into a market in Bodega on Saturday night, according to fire officials.

The Bodega Volunteer Fire Department reported the crash at Bodega Country Store in a Facebook post early Sunday.

Photographs show an SUV that appears to have driven through the front of the store at 17190 Bodega Hwy.

No injuries were reported in the crash, according to the fire department.

The market, which reopened under new ownership in the summer of 2018 after an 18-month closure, sells groceries and other supplies in the small town of just under 900 residents.

Proprietors could not immediately be reached on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

