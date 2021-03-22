Vehicle pursuit in Santa Rosa ends in DUI, hit and run arrest

A Sunday night call about a reckless driver turned into a police pursuit and an arrest on suspicion of misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs and evading police charges, according to police.

Santa Rosa police officers traveled to Olive Street just before 8 p.m. to search for a suspected reckless driver that had collided with several parked vehicles on the street. A subsequent caller reported a driver on College Avenue making erratic u-turns and ignoring red traffic lights. While the police officers hunted, an officer with the Sonoma County Junior College District Police Department caught sight of a vehicle matching the suspect description, according to SRPD spokesman Sgt. Chris Mahurin

The SRJC police officer attempted to stop the vehicle, according to a Santa Rosa Police Department statement issued Monday morning.

The driver, later identified as 32 year old San Francisco resident Kelly Ikeguchi, drove away, according to police. A short pursuit ended at Steele Lane and Service Court, where Santa Rosa police officers assisted in “a high-risk vehicle stop.”

Ikeguchi, however, again drove away from officers, going at a speed of around 20 miles per hour, according to police. A police officer sought to disable the suspect’s vehicle by pushing a police vehicle into its backside to cause traction control to kick in and shut off the engine, Mahurin said, but Ikeguchi continued at least two and a half more blocks to Steele Lane and Mendocino Avenue.

Officers reported that Ikeguchi revved the engine “in an apparent attempt to continue driving,” but that the vehicle didn’t move. Police officers blocked Ikeguchi’s vehicle in “due to concerns that she would continue driving erratically and cause more collisions,” according to the police statement. Officers negotiated with Ikeguchi for ten minutes before she came out of the vehicle and was put under arrest, Mahurin said.

Ikeguchi was transported to the hospital to be examined for prior injuries, where she again attempted an escape, before being booked into county jail, according to police. Mahurin said Ikeguchi continued to act erratically at the hospital and officers were forced to restrain her before taking her to the jail. The county jail’s online roster showed Ikeguchi scheduled for a court hearing on Tuesday.

Officers arrested Ikeguchi on suspicion of four misdemeanor crimes — driving under the influence of drugs, hit and run and evading and obstructing police officers.

