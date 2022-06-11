Velo & Vine ride in Healdsburg raises $185,000 for kids in need

Fifty-five riders traversing 30- or 62-mile routes Saturday in Healdsburg raised $185,000 for kids in need during the 8th annual Velo & Vino Cycling Event.

The bicycle tour was held to support the UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation. Since 2007, the foundation has given grants to children across the country whose family’s insurance doesn’t cover or fully cover their medical expenses.

One of the recipients, 7-year-old Liam Luong of Santa Rosa, received a grant to fund a surgery related to his diagnosis of pneumococcal pneumonia. He and his father, Tein, attended Saturday’s event.

“Liam is better,” said Matt Peterson, president of the foundation, who met Saturday with the Luongs. “He’s just the cutest thing. Tiny. He will benefit from the money raised today.”

The money raised Saturday will go to fund grants of $2,000 to $10,000 for children in Northern California. The foundation holds events related to cycling, running, fishing and golfing throughout the country. Many of those who rode Saturday were from other states, including Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota and Texas.

“Health care is very expensive, and in some cases people give up food or housing to pay for it,” Peterson said. “The grants are designed to be quick and flexible. They fill in the gaps. This is a good time to come together and do good for others.”

Applications for grants are reviewed by a nurse for clinical efficacy — to determine if the procedure is appropriate for the child — and a board based in various U.S. regions, he said. The income of applicants must be validated. The grants have a more than 90% approval rate, and 8 out of 10 are covered by health insurance other than UnitedHealthcare, Peterson said. The foundation awards 3,000 grants a year in all 50 states.

Cyclists, who paid $100 to enter, got to attend all-inclusive festivities following the ride and received a 2022 Velo & Vines T-shirt. The individual cyclists also raised funds, and those who raised over $1,000 were invited to a pre-ride social event Friday.

The grants are available only to those with commercial insurance coverage. Peterson said there are 150 million people covered by commercial insurance in the U.S.

Anyone interested in being considered for a grant can go to uhccf.org. According to the site, the foundation has awarded a total of $61.5 million in grants.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.