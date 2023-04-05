'Very, very dangerous': These parts of California face flood risk from snowmelt, spring sun

After a relentless three months of heavy rain and snow, California is facing yet another environmental threat — sunny skies and balmy weather.

That's right, after announcing the deepest snowpack in decades, state officials are warning that runoff from melting snow will send torrents of water rushing from the peaks of the Sierra Nevada to the foothills and valleys thousands of feet below.

Of particular concern is the Tulare Lake Basin and other areas of the Central Valley that have already seen storm flooding this year and remain in the path of snow runoff and releases from nearby dams. Major waterways such as the San Joaquin River, and tributaries, will see treacherous conditions as well.

"If you're recreating in rivers and streams, the water is going to be cold and high and fast," said Karla Nemeth, director of the California Department of Water Resources. "Very, very dangerous."

Temperatures are forecast to rise into the 80s in the Central Valley in the coming days, which could produce some snowmelt. But experts say the biggest threat will probably not arrive until temperatures reach the 90s for an extended period of time.

"That's when you can expect that those flows are going to start really picking up," said Jessica Chiari, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford. "That's usually not likely in April — it's usually going to be late summer when that starts. Usually June is when we start getting the temperatures up in those mid-90s for extended periods of time."

As of Tuesday, the National Weather Service's River Forecast Center shows that the Merced River at Stevinson remains above flood stage, or the point at which water can overtop banks and create hazards for people and properties nearby. The San Joaquin River at Newman, Patterson, Vernalis and Mossdale is above monitor stage, indicating a potential to approach flood conditions.

"We'll keep a close eye on those areas, and we can expect to see these monitoring flood stages kind of fluctuating, but water levels remaining high, for the duration of the next few months," said Jeremy Arrich, manager of the Division of Flood Management with the California Department of Water Resources.

Yet predicting exactly when "the big melt" will occur is difficult.

"We're into that time of the year where the sun is up in the sky longer during the day, and the more often we have clear sunny skies, the more radiation you're going get on the snowpack," said Dave Rizzardo, the department's hydrology section manager.

"Unfortunately it's more of a week-to-week weather pattern," he said.

Warming conditions are expected in Central California between Wednesday and early next week, with high temperatures climbing to about five degrees above normal by Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

That includes temperatures around 80 degrees in the San Joaquin Valley. Temperatures at higher elevations in the nearby Sierra mountains could climb to the 40s and 50s.

Chiari said some melting is possible at temperatures above freezing, 32 degrees, but the biggest concern will be when temperatures in the valley start climbing consistently into the high 90s — likely around midsummer.

Higher elevations with dense snowpack at 250% of normal or more could hold until late August or early September, she said. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's extended outlook for April, May and June shows equal chances of above- or below-normal temperatures in the state.

But reservoir operations can also affect flooding. As water managers release water from dams to make room for incoming flows, it can add pressure to rivers and tributaries downstream, keeping water levels high.

Officials don't foresee many rivers and tributaries that are already at flood stage going down in the near future "because some of those are due to dam releases," Chiari said.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory along the Kings River in Fresno, Kings and Tulare counties until 9 p.m. Thursday because of floodgate releases from the Pine Flat Dam.

"River or stream flows are elevated," the advisory said, warning of "minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas."

Specific areas that will experience minor flooding include Sanger, Reedley, Kingsburg and the Kings River Golf and Country Club.

A similar flood advisory is in effect in Fresno and Madera counties along the San Joaquin River until 9. p.m. Thursday due to releases from the Friant Dam, with parts of Fresno, Mendota, Biola, Friant and Millerton Lake expected to experience flooding.

Meanwhile, a flood warning will remain in effect along the Merced River at Stevinson "until the river falls below its flood stage," the National Weather Service said.