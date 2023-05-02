Veteran California teachers: Why some stay in tough classrooms
Stay up-to-date with free briefings on topics that matter to all Californians. Subscribe to CalMatters today for nonprofit news in your inbox.
It’s an old story: New teachers in California start their careers at schools with many low-income students, spend a few years, then transfer to more affluent communities. It’s a pattern that leaves these schools with fewer experienced teachers.
At these schools, teachers confront towering obstacles before they can even get to instruction. Students living in poverty are more likely to come to school hungry and without enough sleep. They might not have permanent housing. Students living in those conditions are more likely to be behind grade level in reading and math and less likely to graduate high school and attend college.
“It’s kind of impossible,” said Esther Honda, an eighth-grade social studies teacher at San Francisco’s Willie L. Brown Jr. Middle School, where 60% of students qualify for free or reduced-price meals. “But I think I have enough years under my belt to know how to deal with impossible.”
Many teachers at schools like Willie Brown leave in search of less stressful classrooms. The turnover draining high-poverty schools of experienced educators is both a cause and an effect of the perennial achievement gap in public education — students from low-income families score lower on standardized tests than their higher-income peers. Research shows that teacher quality plays the most critical role in a student’s success. But the working conditions at high-poverty schools can lead to an exodus of effective educators.
When teachers apply for jobs, most union contracts dictate that those with more experience have priority. Veteran teachers are therefore more likely to get hired for desirable positions, such as those at affluent schools. But that leaves the poorest students with more novice teachers, said Dan Goldhaber, the director at the Center for Analysis of Longitudinal Data in Education Research, which studied gaps in teacher quality.
“Districts that are hiring tend to favor more experience,” he said. “Experienced teachers tend to prefer students that are more advantaged.”
John Roach, executive director of the School Employers Association of California, noted that higher-poverty schools are typically in poorer areas. “It may not be an unsafe neighborhood, but it may have the reputation of being an unsafe neighborhood.”
The California Department of Education doesn’t collect data on teacher experience. To analyze employment patterns, CalMatters obtained teacher experience and turnover data from 35 school districts throughout the state and found that higher-poverty schools tend to have fewer veteran teachers, especially in large urban districts.
Some research points to higher pay as one way to keep teachers at high-poverty schools. But prominent policymakers and teachers unions oppose that practice. When asked if teachers at high-poverty schools should be paid more, both the California Teachers Association and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond deflect to broader solutions such as increasing pay for all teachers and shrinking class sizes.
Working in a high-poverty school requires teachers to balance their own well-being with the monumental needs of their students. Teachers deal with an uncomfortable mix of passion for their vocation, an awareness of their relative privilege and a resigned pragmatism about their impact within the constraints of a public school classroom.
Despite the trying conditions, some teachers choose to stay.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: