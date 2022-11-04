Even before the votes are counted Tuesday, Windsor residents know their new mayor will be a Latina who wants to step out of the shadow of scandal that descended on the office a year and a half ago.

For voters, their choices boil down to two current council members — one a well-connected political veteran, and the other a grassroots campaigner who first took office as the town reeled from sexual assault and abuse allegations by seven women against former mayor Dominic Foppoli.

Four-year council veteran Esther Lemus, one of the women who made allegations against Foppoli, is running against Rosa Reynoza, who is in her first term.

Either would be the first Latina mayor in the town’s history, but the two bring different political styles to an election that comes at a turning point for the town of 26,000, which spent 2021 mired in the Foppoli scandal.

Excoriated by his constituents in protests and an extraordinary public meeting and derided by nearly every elected official in the North Bay, the then-39-year-old ultimately resigned in May 2021 and was replaced by Sam Salmon in a council vote.

Salmon seeks reelection to his council seat but does not seek the mayor’s chair. The mayor’s race is one of four contested council races, promising a potential political sea change for the city. The fifth seat, held by longtime council member Debra Fudge, is not up for election.

Windsor Town Councilmembers Vice Mayor Rosa Reynoza, left, Mayor Sam Salmon, and Debora Fudge conduct their meeting in Windsor on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

The issues confronting the new mayor and council include a 4% deficit in the town’s annual budget, the housing affordability crisis hitting countywide, pandemic recovery and wildfire preparedness, and the Koi Nation’s controversial bid to construct a resort and casino just east of city limits.

Both Lemus and Reynoza say their campaigns have focused on other local issues and that voters want the town to move past Foppoli.

“People are talking about the issues that matter to them,” Lemus said of her conversations with prospective voters, “the former mayor has not come up.”

Reynoza said Foppoli sometimes comes up but that residents, “want to get past it. They do want to stop hearing his name brought up in conversation.”

Reynoza operates as a grassroots candidate who was moved to run by what she says was previous town councils’ unwillingness to listen to the citizenry. She ran twice for a council seat and once for mayor without success before securing an at-large seat during a special election to fill the seat that Foppoli vacated to become mayor.

Debora Fudge, left, Dominic Foppoli, and Esther Lemus listen to comments from Rosa Reynoza during a Windsor Town Council meeting in Windsor on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

In prior elections, Reynoza ran in opposition to a contentious proposal to redevelop the Windsor Town Green, the grassy, low-key park that serves as the center of town. That development proposal, a dominant issue in recent election cycles, has now fizzled.

In late May, Robert Green of the San Diego-based Robert Green Co. terminated an exclusive agreement with the city that had for two years given the developer the sole right to design the Town Green project.

“Now its time for us to have conversations about what do what we want to do,” Lemus said. “As far as I’m concerned it’s a blank slate.”

Lemus is endorsed by elected leaders from other Sonoma County cities, two county supervisors, the county’s statehouse delegation, as well as the Sonoma County Democratic Party, the North Bay Labor Council and a slew of unions, business and civic organizations.

She is heavily outspending Reynoza with a $44,000 war chest composed principally of $23,000 in personal loans to her campaign.

Supporters of Windsor council member Esther Lemus walk together during a rally at the Town Green in Windsor, Calif., on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat)

Elections are expensive, Lemus said, even when competing over 16,945 registered voters. The loans she’s made represent her firm belief she is the best candidate to lead Windsor forward and her dedication to the town, she said. “I’m willing to put my own money in because I really do care about Windsor,” she said.

Reynoza, on the other hand, has raised and spent a little more than $9,000 in contributed funds. She said she would not be seeking endorsements from elected officials or groups, and she turned down opportunities to interview with some including the county Democratic Party.