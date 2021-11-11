Veteran’s Day 2021 events in Sonoma County

Several organizations are bringing back Veterans Day events across Sonoma County after a hiatus during the pandemic,

Here are some of the upcoming events. Know of any we missed? Email onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com.

Veterans Day Parade and Flyover: This year, the parade is honoring veterans who served during the Vietnam era. The free event Thursday begins at noon at Walnut Park at Petaluma Boulevard in Petaluma. The parade starts at 1 p.m. and includes tanks and flyovers from Huey helicopters. Afterward, attendees return to Walnut Park for the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer and guest speakers. For more information, visit bit.ly/3n3Meyf.

Veterans Day Coffee and Hike: Veterans are invited for coffee and a 2 to 3-mile walk Thursday at North Sonoma Mountain Regional Park and Open Space Preserve, 5297 Sonoma Mountain Road in Santa Rosa. The free event begins at 9 a.m. To register, contact Kristina Stanton at Kristina.Stanton@sonoma-county.org.

Veterans Day at the Schulz Museum: The Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane in Santa Rosa, is giving free entry to veterans Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit schulzmuseum.org.

CommunityStream help for the homeless: Members of CommunityStream are collecting tents, sleeping bags and supplies to distribute to people who are homeless in Sonoma starting Veterans Day and continuing through the weekend. For more information, visit communitystreamsf.com.