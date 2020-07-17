Veterans Home in Yountville reports two COVID-19 cases

At least two employees of the Veterans Home of California in Yountville have tested positive for the coronavirus, the first intrusion by the lethal pathogen onto the grounds of the largest veterans home in the United States.

Lisa Peake, administrator of the Yountville facility, announced the two cases in a letter Wednesday to staff, residents and families at the sprawling historic site overlooking Napa Valley.

The letter stated two staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 “after being exposed to individuals outside the Home.” It noted that one of the employees does not regularly come into contact with residents, while the other hadn’t been on site for more than a week at the time Peake sent the announcement.

Lindsey Sin, acting deputy secretary of the California Department of Veterans Affairs, would not confirm the two cases, citing employee privacy. In an email statement, Sin said none of the approximately 730 residents of the veterans home in Yountville are showing any symptoms of the dreaded infection.

“What we can tell you is that among our approximately 2,300 employees across our eight homes, we've administered 3,030 tests and 34 have come back positive (one was the same employee twice),” the statement said. “All but six of those employees have been cleared to return to work. Among our approximately 2,100 residents, we've administered 3,230 tests, and four have come back positive. Sadly, two of those elderly veterans have passed away.”

One resident of the Yountville home, Carolyn Higdon, said Peake told her and some of her neighbors that everyone on the campus will be tested again over the next few days. Two blocks of residents who came into contact with either of the infected employees must now isolate for 14 days, Higdon said. Those two blocks — Section H (often called “the women’s group”) and Section E — include close to 170 residents, she said.

About 850 people currently work at the home in Yountville, including many health care professionals. They serve one of the most vulnerable communities imaginable, during a time when the coronavirus is ravaging elder-care facilities — and some veterans homes.

Thirteen veterans died at a home in Salt Lake City in May and June. Three have died in a facility at Sparks, Nevada, since late June. And in the most deadly outbreak yet, at least 241 people at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in Massachusetts have been diagnosed with the coronavirus; 76 of them, all veterans, have died.

The veterans home in Yountville has avoided that sort of devastation thus far. But the two positive test samples are a reminder that the virus never rests.

“It’s concerning to hear that two employees at the Yountville Veterans Home have tested positive for COVID-19 and I will do everything I can to support the state as it works to ensure there is no further community spread at the home,” U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, whose district includes much of Napa and Sonoma counties, said in a statement. Thompson is an Army veteran who earned a Purple Heart in Vietnam.

Ed Warren, who lives at the Yountville facility, sounded more resigned.

“I’m surprised it took so long,” said Warren, 85, an Air Force vet who lives with his wife, Jac, in an apartment at the home.

The residents of the Yountville home, some of them World War II veterans, enjoy varying levels of independence in accommodations that range from private apartments to skilled nursing care and assisted living.

Warren knows that he and Jac are better off than many when it comes to warding off a highly contagious virus.

“We have our own bathroom,” he said. “Only this building has rooms with baths attached. Otherwise, people have to go down the hall. Other places are more subject to catching something.”

The Higdons also have a private apartment with a bathroom. Malcolm Higdon, 82, retired Navy, uses the shower tub. But Carolyn, 77, retired Army, does not, because she has trouble getting over the lip of the tub. So she walks to a nearby communal shower. Carolyn noted that residents also share space at the dining hall and laundry room.

In April, the Department of Veterans Affairs acknowledged that it was asking its health staff across all sites to use one mask per week. A nurse who works at the Yountville site and requested anonymity told The Press Democrat this week that she and others still are limited to one N95 mask every seven days, though they are now provided as many simple surgical masks as necessary.

Sin insisted the department was doing all it could to protect everyone under its care during the pandemic.

“Across all of our Homes and at Yountville, staff and residents continue to be vigilant about cleaning surfaces, washing hands, practicing physical distancing and wearing masks,” she wrote. ”We appreciate their diligence and resilience during this challenging time and the cooperation of our residents and their families.”

Higdon is grateful that CalVet has worked hard to keep her and her Yountville neighbors safe. She also admits that the shelter-in-place protocols have been difficult for the veterans, many of whom lead fairly isolated lives even under normal circumstances.

“It has affected my health,” Higdon said. “I have a back issue. I laughed when I Googled it, because it said I was doing too much sitting and laying. Well, how did that happen? A lot of us are not getting out. That’s hard on old people.”

