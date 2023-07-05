More than 700 people braved the July 1 heat in Santa Rosa for a pancake breakfast fundraiser for veterans that almost didn’t happen, according to organizers.

Congressman Mike Thompson, who handed out breakfast along with state Senator Mike McGuire and Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, saved the day by purchasing two griddles from Friedman's Home Improvement in Santa Rosa after the Veterans Memorial Building’s kitchen griddles fizzled out early.

“Veterans were happy and appreciative that all three of them were there,” according to organizer, Iraq war veteran and AMVETS Post 40 commander Matthew Jensen.

Sponsored by AMVETS Post 40, Santa Rosa-based The 6 Foundation, and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 223, the second annual All-American Car Show raised several thousand dollars that will be split among the three nonprofit organization, Jensen said.

The event also featured a classic car show and raffles to raise money for veterans resources and health services.

The car show that followed the breakfast included 135 classic cars and food vendors like Sonoma County’s War Pigs BBQ, Santa Rosa’s Tacos San Juan and Kona shaved ice truck.

The event’s “Golden Ticket” raffle featured an all-inclusive trip to the winner’s choice of vacations to either Mexico, Italy, or Las Vegas. Tickets were $100 and limited to one per person. Other raffles for $15-a-ticket included gift baskets full of local merchandise.

The event also included military memorabilia displays, SWAT and K-9 displays by Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and nearly a dozen other veterans nonprofits on hand offering information and answering veterans questions.

“It was great to see veterans of different organizations talking and getting along,” Jensen said. “It was a community event that was all positive.”