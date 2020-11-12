Veterans honored in procession through downtown Petaluma

A procession of vintage cars, motorcycles and other vehicles carried veterans through downtown Petaluma on Wednesday, a slimmed-down version of the city’s annual Veterans Day Parade to honor men and women who served their country in uniform.

The motorcade was timed to start at 11:11 a.m., a nod to the month and day set aside to pay respects to the nation’s veterans.

Click through our gallery above to see images from the procession.