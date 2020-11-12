Subscribe

Veterans honored in procession through downtown Petaluma

CHRISTOPHER CHUNG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 11, 2020, 7:06PM
Updated 13 hours ago

A procession of vintage cars, motorcycles and other vehicles carried veterans through downtown Petaluma on Wednesday, a slimmed-down version of the city’s annual Veterans Day Parade to honor men and women who served their country in uniform.

The motorcade was timed to start at 11:11 a.m., a nod to the month and day set aside to pay respects to the nation’s veterans.

Click through our gallery above to see images from the procession.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine