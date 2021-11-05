VFW post donates $10,000 to help build memorial in Windsor

The Russian River Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 768 presented the Windsor Town Council at Wednesday's council meeting with a $10,000 donation to help build a veterans memorial on the Town Green.

The memorials will likely include a wall listing the names of local veterans who lost their lives in military conflict. The design is still being decided.

The memorial project has been under consideration for several years and a group of community members is raising funds to build the memorial. The project is part of the town’s Capital Improvement Program for 2024-25.

