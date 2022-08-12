Vice Mayor Kelso Barnett announces he will not seek reelection

City of Sonoma Vice Mayor Kelso Barnett announced Friday afternoon he would not seek reelection this fall, according to a news release.

“Many in our community have encouraged me to reconsider, pointing out the importance of stability and continuity after a tumultuous few years,” Barnett wrote. “I’ve been humbled by the outpouring of support, but I simply cannot make the commitment at this time.”

Barnett previously worked on the city’s planning commission for four years before being elevated to fill Rachel Hundley’s seat on the City Council after she resigned in January 2021.

Barnett signaled support for Ron Wellander, chairman of the city’s planning commission and a candidate for City Council in this fall’s election. Barnett described Wellander as “an excellent candidate, stepping up with significant experience and deep roots in our town.”

Barnett also gave nods to the “excellent foundation” that Mayor Jack Ding and member Sandra Lowe will provide for the Council, noting their efforts to update the development code, as well as improve cemetery sustainability and the master plan for Sonoma Plaza and other city parks.

“It has been a deep honor to serve the town that raised me,” Barnett said, “and I look forward to Sonoma’s next chapter.”

