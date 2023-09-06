The fate of two dogs that have been involved in several violent encounters rests with the Sonoma County Animal Services, which will determine whether to euthanize the canines after at least 11 reports were filed.

In the latest incident, two pit bulls from a residence at the 18000 block of Sierra Drive attacked a Sonoma man, slicing through his skin which required 30 stitches and six hours of surgery at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital on June 5.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.4811911&lat=38.3111174&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“He thought he was going to die from the attack,” the unnamed victim told officials at Sonoma County Animal Services, which launched an investigation.

The dogs, Mac and Maggie, and their owners, mother and daughter, Harmony Bolt and Mia Kniss, were reported to Sonoma County at least 11 times since 2018, according to the Animal Services’ investigation.

“What is it going to take for something more to be done? Does someone need to die?” a reporting witness told the Animal Services investigator. “Most of the neighbors don't even walk outside anymore, in fear of these dogs.”

Animal Services released the findings of its June 5 investigation on Aug. 31, which showed despite the repeated reports, there was little punishment or follow-through from the county.

Sierra Drive dog attack investigation

The latest incident on June 5 occurred when the victim said he was invited to the residence of Bolt and Kniss to “have some drinks,” like he had several times before. As he was leaving, Mac and Maggie suddenly attacked, biting parts of his body that were redacted in the report.

“He screamed to the owner Harmony (Bolt) to get her dogs off of him,” according to the victim’s report. “She yelled at him that he should not be on the property and did nothing to stop the attack.”

The man was able to break free of the dogs by putting Mac in a chokehold and fleeing to the edge of the property, where a Sierra Drive neighbor came to his assistance. According to the report, as they waited for emergency services, the victim screamed, “Help! Call 911! I’m going to die! Call my mom!”

Meanwhile, Bolt got the dogs and “took off with them,” a witness told the investigator.

The Index-Tribune made multiple attempts to contact Bolt but did not receive a response by press time. Sonoma County Animal Services also did not respond to requests for additional comments.

A violent history

Sonoma County Animal Services received at least 11 prior complaints regarding the pair of canines, Bolt and Kniss dating back to 2018. But in all those reports, the department did not take punitive action against the owners, nor did they ask for any preventative measures.

After the dogs were involved in another incident in February, an Animal Services official made an agreement with Bolt aimed at preventing further attacks from Mac and Maggie. As part of the agreement, the dogs would be designated as “potentially dangerous” — a first warning of sorts in Sonoma County.

According to Sonoma Police Department Sgt. Scott McKinnon, a dog is deemed a “vicious/dangerous” animal after biting two people in Sonoma County, at which point it can be detained and destroyed.

Following the June attack, the Animal Services investigator wrote, “Bolt has not met all the requirements of the designation agreement, nor has she paid the required designation fees, or maintained current licensing for the dogs and has continued to allow the dogs to act in an aggressive manner.”

Attack aftermath

Two days after the attack, a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy arrived at the residence with the intent to hold the dogs on a 10-day quarantine while the investigation concluded.

“The dog owner, nor the dog, were on the property at the time,” the report states.

Bolt allegedly fled with the dogs in the immediate aftermath of the incident and was not seen at the property in the following days when law enforcement and an Animal Services official attempted to question her.

On June 8, Kniss called Animal Services regarding her dog, Mac.

“I informed Kniss that I needed to meet with her mother and place both dogs that were involved in the bite on a quarantine, and that due to the injuries (sustained by the victim), the dogs could be designated as vicious animals,” the investigator states. “I informed her that at this time I need to know where the dogs are for the public health and safety, and that if her mother continues to avoid or fail to contact me that it will only make the situation worse.”

Bolt contacted the investigator later that morning to provide her version of the events. She said she was arguing with “squatters” who refused to leave her property while Mac and Maggie were inside her vehicle.

Bolt said “someone must have let the dogs out” at which point they went on the attack. She also stated the victim was a man “who she did not know,” and that he did not have permission to be there — refuting the victim’s statement that he was an invited guest.

The investigator told Bolt she would need to wait at the Sierra Drive property for law enforcement to impound the dogs while they awaited a court hearing.

Bolt and Kniss met with Animal Services staff on June 15 and provided a handwritten note which claimed Mac and Maggie were “impounded in error,” claiming the dogs were unlawfully detained, and requested a hearing before a judge regarding “destroying the animals.”

The report concluded that Mac and Maggie are “vicious,” clearing a potential path to euthanasia. But Sonoma County Animal Control Services has yet to explain why preventative action was not taken sooner.

“Harmony Bolt and Mia Kniss have shown a failure in the ability to control their dog(s) ‘Mac’ and ‘Maggie’ from attacking and severely biting people,“ the report states. Animal Services ”request that Harmony Bolt and Mia Kniss be held responsible, and their dogs...be declared ‘vicious.’“

Mac and Maggie remain in the custody of Sonoma County Animal Services while their owners await trial at Sonoma County Superior Court. The next court date is set for Sept. 20 to determine the dogs’ future.

Contact Chase Hunter at chase.hunter@sonomanews.com and follow @Chase_HunterB on Twitter.