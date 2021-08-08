Subscribe

Victim alerts police to Petaluma stabbing while running from attacker

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 8, 2021, 12:31AM
A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and attempted robbery in Petaluma after a stabbing early Saturday, police said.

Police said Halbert Lofton is suspected of stabbing a man in the leg and trying to steal his cellphone inside a tent in the area of Lakeville Street and Caulfield Lane about 4:12 a.m. Dispatchers who took a 911 call heard the victim tell someone during an altercation that they didn’t want to be stabbed again, and then advise during the 911 call that he was being chased by someone with a knife, according a department Facebook post.

Police did not say what city Lofton is from.

Police arrived soon after the call and found the victim and Lofton. The victim said Lofton had attacked him and then tried to steal his cellphone. Lofton admitted to stabbing the man, Police said, and after his arrest was booked at the Sonoma County Jail, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, the post said.

