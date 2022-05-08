Victim of deadly Marin Headlands plane crash identified as Sacramento school parent

A parent of a Sacramento high school student has been identified as one of two people killed in a small aircraft crash in the Marin Headlands.

Jennifer Fox, a relative of several students at Jesuit High School in Arden Arcade, died alongside her friend in the crash, according to an email sent to parents by Jesuit officials.

An emergency beacon for a small plane was activated in the Marin Headlands about 2 p.m. Friday, the Golden Gate National Park Service tweeted Friday.

At 2:15 p.m. today, an emergency beacon for a small aircraft was activated in the Marin Headlands. A search determined the crash site to be on a backcountry ridge north of Conzelman Road, away from roads and trails. The two individuals involved in the crash were found deceased. pic.twitter.com/idt9niYtmq — Golden Gate NPS - Alerts (@GGNRANPSAlerts) May 6, 2022

The plane was found on a backcountry ridge north of Conzelmas Road in San Francisco. The two people were found dead.

In another tweet, about an hour and half after the initial statement, officials said fog obscured the area of the crash site, but it’s unclear if weather was a factor in the crash.