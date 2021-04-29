Victim seriously injured in possible drive-by shooting in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa police on Wednesday night were investigating what appeared to be a drive-by shooting that left a man with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police said they got a call about the shooting on Dowd Drive, south of Hearn Avenue behind some car dealerships, about 6:10 p.m.

“The victim was walking in the area and we believe he was shot by a subject or subjects in a car,” Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Summer Gloeckner said.

Police investigators are at the scene talking to witnesses, Gloeckner said. Police are not releasing the victim’s name at this time, she added.

This is a developing story. Check back for further developments.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.