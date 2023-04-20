Victim’s father breaks down after bail denied in New York wrong-driveway shooting

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. — A man accused of shooting a young woman who had inadvertently driven up his driveway in a rural area of upstate New York was returned to jail without bail on Wednesday, a move hailed by the victim’s shattered family.

The man, Kevin Monahan, 65, is charged with second-degree murder and has pleaded not guilty. During a brief hearing in a Washington County courthouse, prosecutors laid out a vivid and frightening description of Monahan’s actions, which they said included using a shotgun to shoot at the car in which the victim, Kaylin Gillis, 20, was traveling while it attempted to drive away.

“They were at the defendant’s property for a very short period of time, when they were fired at,” said Christian P. Morris, the county’s first assistant district attorney, adding that Monahan could face additional charges, including attempted murder and assault of other individuals in the cars.

For the most part, Monahan sat quietly, shackled but dressed in a suit and tie, as relatives of Gillis sat stone-faced. He spoke briefly when asked by Judge Adam D. Michelini about past travel and whether he had family in the area.

The judge cited the seriousness of the charge and the use of a firearm in denying bail. And moments after his decision, the victim’s father, Andrew Gillis, spoke to reporters for the first time, breaking down as he tried to talk about his daughter’s bright future and the man accused of shooting her.

“I just hope to God he dies in jail,” he said, adding that it was “the best possible outcome” that Monahan did not make bail.

Kaylin Gillis was shot Saturday night as she and a group of her friends were traveling in a caravan of two cars and a motorcycle that mistakenly drove up Monahan’s driveway in Hebron, New York, a small, bucolic town near the Vermont border, while looking for a friend’s house.

Authorities say that the drivers of the three vehicles had realized their mistake and were turning around when Monahan fired two shots, at least one of which struck Gillis, who was sitting in the passenger seat of the last car to turn around.

Monahan’s lawyer, Kurt Mausert, has disputed official accounts of a reckless shooting, noting his client has a nearly spotless record — except for a 43-year-old misdemeanor for drinking and driving — and accusing the county sheriff of prejudicing the case.

“It is not the simple scenario of these people took a wrong turn and within 20 seconds of them taking the wrong turn, this guy’s on his deck blasting away,” Mausert said Tuesday. “That’s not what happened.”

In a telephone interview after the hearing, Mausert said he would appeal Wednesday’s ruling that keeps his client in jail for the foreseeable future. “It’s simply not necessary,” he said.

Gillis’ death is just one of a series of recent shootings involving gun attacks on individuals who were simply lost: Last week, a Black teenager, Ralph Yarl, was shot by an 84-year-old white man in Kansas City, Missouri, after mistakenly going to the wrong house while trying to pick up his brothers from a friend’s home. He was shot in the head but survived.

Then, on Tuesday, two teenage cheerleaders in Elgin, Texas, were shot just after midnight by an assailant after apparently trying to get into the wrong car in a supermarket parking lot.

On Wednesday, the Washington County district attorney, J. Anthony Jordan, said he understood why the case “touches a chord across the country.”

“But for me as a prosecutor,” he said, “we have a lot of work to do to assure justice for Kaylin.”

Morris, Jordan’s first assistant, said in court that Monahan could also face a weapons charge, though it was unclear what that would involve; under New York state law, no license is required for a regular shotgun, according to the State Police.

Gillis came from a family with a law enforcement connection: Her father is a correction officer at Washington County Correctional Facility. Since his arrest, Monahan has been held in neighboring Warren County and will continue to be held there.

The circumstances of Gillis’ shooting were chilling: She and her boyfriend and several friends were driving to another friend’s home on Saturday night, when they pulled onto a largely dirt road in Hebron where Monahan lives with his wife in a ridge-top house.

The three vehicles turned into Monahan’s long, curved driveway, which is flanked by a tree with two worn “private property” signs, warning off trespassers, and a small “private drive” sign. The two cars and motorcycle ascended the drive before realizing their error, authorities said, and turning around to leave.

Then there were shots.

Neighbors had said that Monahan, a self-employed builder and longtime resident whose home sits on about 40 mostly wooded acres, had a reputation as a sometimes surly character who loved dirt bikes and largely kept to himself.

Adam Matthews, who lives next to Monahan and has known him for decades, said his neighbor could be aggressive and intimidating. “He was a difficult guy,” Matthews recalled, adding he was “known to have altercations with people.”

He added that Monahan was “always concerned with trespassing,” and that the wide opening of his driveway resembled a road to some drivers. He added that at one point Monahan had draped a chain across the mouth of his driveway. But that chain was not there on Saturday night.

The shooting had scared Matthews, as it did others in the town; he said he wondered what might have happened had one of his friends gone up the driveway.

“We had people over for Easter brunch, and there was a girl that hadn’t been to the house in quite some time, a young girl just driving,” he said. “What if she’d gone up his driveway instead of mine?”

The night of the shooting, the car containing Gillis had to drive about 5 miles searching for cell service before her friends were able to find a signal on a road adjacent to a local cemetery. But it was too late.

In his remarks, Andrew Gillis — who cried on several occasions, while trying to compose himself — cursed the lack of cellular coverage along the rural back roads, wondering if that lost time had meant that his daughter lost her life. But he also seemed bewildered how a planned night out at a friend’s house could instead end in a homicide.

“I would never have dreamed in a million years,” he said, “that this would happen.”