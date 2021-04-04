Victims in crash over Bodega Head cliff remain unidentified

The two women who died after their vehicle crashed through a parking barrier at Bodega Head Saturday morning remained unidentified by officials Sunday.

Authorities released no updates about the women’s names and said nothing more about their investigation into the cause of the crash, which occurred in front of multiple witnesses at the popular promontory within Sonoma Coast State Park.

Multiple inquiries made Sunday with the California Highway Patrol and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office went unanswered.

The vehicle, a gold Toyota SUV, plunged more than 70 feet from a parking area at the public lookout, landing on the rocks below. The women were declared dead by firefighters who were able to make their way to the wreckage.

The vehicle was towed back up the cliff, and the women’s bodies were removed from the vehicle and flown from the scene by helicopter.

The incident is being investigated by CHP, but it had released no new information by Sunday afternoon.