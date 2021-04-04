Subscribe

Victims in crash over Bodega Head cliff remain unidentified

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 4, 2021, 3:29PM
Updated 44 minutes ago

The two women who died after their vehicle crashed through a parking barrier at Bodega Head Saturday morning remained unidentified by officials Sunday.

Authorities released no updates about the women’s names and said nothing more about their investigation into the cause of the crash, which occurred in front of multiple witnesses at the popular promontory within Sonoma Coast State Park.

Multiple inquiries made Sunday with the California Highway Patrol and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office went unanswered.

The vehicle, a gold Toyota SUV, plunged more than 70 feet from a parking area at the public lookout, landing on the rocks below. The women were declared dead by firefighters who were able to make their way to the wreckage.

The vehicle was towed back up the cliff, and the women’s bodies were removed from the vehicle and flown from the scene by helicopter.

The incident is being investigated by CHP, but it had released no new information by Sunday afternoon.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette