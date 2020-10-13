Video captures extremely rare triple whale breach in Monterey Bay

Three humpback whales performed a majestic and extremely rare triple breach in Monterey Bay on Sunday, and fortunately the show was captured on video.

Whale-watchers aboard The Atlantis Monterey -- one of two vessels used by the Princess Monterey Whale Watching company -- can be heard squealing with delight as the two adults and one calf leap through the air in tandem.

The company said that the captain of the ship had never seen a triple breach in his 45 years out on the water.

"Lucky guests were treated to the trip of a lifetime Saturday afternoon on The Atlantis Monterey," Princess Monterey Whale Watching commented on the video, "A very active Humpback calf and two adults put on quite a show, displaying an array of surface activity. Chin slapping, pectoral fin slapping, and a very rare triple breach!"

Experts noted earlier this year that humpback whale traffic off the California coast is particularly crowded amid this season's southward migration due to an abundance of anchovies and sardines reported in the northern Pacific.

A breach is technically defined as any leap in which at least 40% of the whale's body clears the water, versus a lunge as a leap with less than 40% clearance.

No one really knows why whales leap out of the water, but one theory suggests it is used socially as a sign that the animal is physically fit enough to afford energy for this acrobatic display, and exhibits dominance to attract mates.

Another theory posits the loud smacking noise created by hitting the water's surface stuns prey.

Either way, whale breaching is truly one of nature's most magnificent spectacles, and to see three whales perform the feat together is a once-in-a-lifetime event.

Here's this weekend's triple breach in all its glory: