Video contradicts police in Texas boy's shooting death, family says

The family of a 13-year-old San Antonio boy who was shot and killed by police earlier this month says body-camera footage of the incident contradicts the official account and they plan to bring a civil rights lawsuit against the city's police department.

Andre "AJ" Hernandez Jr. was driving a car -- which police later said was determined to have been stolen -- with two other teens on June 3 when he encountered city police officers responding to reports of a shooting near the Southwest Side neighborhood where he lived.

San Antonio Police Sgt. Washington Moscoso said in a statement that officer Stephen Ramos shot the teen after he rammed the vehicle into a patrol car, putting Ramos's fellow officer in danger. But Hernandez's mother and an attorney representing her said video footage they saw showed a panicked boy who tried to maneuver the car and rolled forward slowly before hitting the police car.

Ramos "opens his door, gets out with his weapon drawn, and in a single motion shoots over his door into the vehicle and fires one time," said attorney Lee Merritt, who is representing the boy's mother, Lynda Espinoza. "The gunshot happens so quickly that there was no time for the officer to acquire a target."

The boy then opened his door, put his hands up and collapsed to the ground, the attorney said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital minutes later, according to San Antonio police.

Police officials showed clips of the body-camera footage to Merritt and Espinoza on Monday, after the family reached out to local activists for help obtaining access to the video. Ramos, who has been with the department for three years, has been placed on administrative leave. He could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Merritt said in a news conference on Tuesday that family members met with the civil rights division of the Bexar County District Attorney's Office and are expecting prosecutors to present the case against the officer to a grand jury soon.

"We anticipate that will result in an indictment," Merritt said. The family is expected to file its federal civil rights lawsuit next week against Ramos and the San Antonio Police Department, alleging a pattern of abuse by the department and inappropriate training, he added.

Yet Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said the case is still under investigation by police and has not been forwarded to his office. In a statement, he declined to comment on whether members of the office met with Merritt or Hernandez's family. But he said the civil rights division reviews all police shootings to determine if "there is sufficient evidence to send the case to a trial court."

San Antonio City Attorney Andy Segovia said the police investigation is "active and ongoing" and would be provided to the district attorney's office for an independent review.

"Of course without waiting for the facts, Mr. Merritt will say the shooting was not justified; he is advocating for his client," he said. "We also expect any information shared publicly by Mr. Merritt concerning the video will be calculated to advance his perspective."

San Antonio police have declined to answer specific questions about the shooting beyond details released in a statement from Moscoso days after the shooting. According to that statement, at around 1 a.m. on June 3 patrol officers were trying to stop the car Hernandez was driving when it "accelerated towards a marked SAPD patrol vehicle, crashing into the officer's patrol vehicle."

"A second officer, fearing that the other officer would be struck by the suspect vehicle, discharged his firearm and struck the suspect driver," the statement said.

The police statement did not indicate whether the impact happened before or after the officer fired. But the family attorney said the events seemed simultaneous. Police officials did not respond to questions seeking clarification.

Police said they detained and later released a 16-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy who were also inside the car but were not injured. Investigators also said in the statement that the car involved had been stolen 12 days before but that no suspects in the theft had been identified.

Merritt, the family and police all acknowledge there was contact between the stolen vehicle and the patrol car. But the family and its lawyer questioned the intensity of that impact and the level of danger it posed.

Merritt said he viewed clips from three different body cameras that showed Hernandez was driving in the 5100 block of War Cloud Street and the interior lights of the car were on, allowing onlookers to see that children were inside. The 13-year-old then appeared to notice a patrol car coming toward him.