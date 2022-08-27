Video highlights: Prep football across Sonoma County

The fans, the plays, the celebrations - Friday Night Lights returned to Sonoma County this weekend, and it’s all here for you to watch:

First up, columnist Kerry Benefield took in the scene at Recreation Park in Healdsburg as the Greyhounds took on Fort Bragg:

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/6cqYWchG1sU">Click here to view this embed</a>.

In our Game of the Week, Windsor rolled to a big 41-6 win:

Windsor WR/DB @HAnderson_2025 had 5 catches for 165 yards with a TD, all in the first half. Great start to what should be a huge sophomore season. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/jlSVolUJ28 — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) August 27, 2022

Really impressed by sophomore RB @WyattMo26, who was the lead back tonight. Finished with 13 carries for 82 yards and a TD. Last run here was a 23-yard TD that was called back. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/Agdg7S0ul5 — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) August 27, 2022

Big night for @GunnarErickson4, who had his first varsity TD on an 80-yard pick-6. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/3FL5CzmwOv — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) August 27, 2022

At Montgomery, the Vikings delivered a 27-0 shutout of Ukiah:

Santa Rosa hosted San Rafael and kept the game close for most of the contest, but ultimately fell 24-8:

Touchdown Panthers! Long 46yd run for Bankston and two point good. Take lead 8-6. 10:02 3Q pic.twitter.com/HA73J2EQIa — SRHS Athletics (@athletics_srhs) August 27, 2022

