Video shows 1,000-dolphin 'stampede' off Orange County coast

'Super-pod,' 'mega-pod' or a 'dolphin stampede,' whatever you want to call it, the sight of 1,000 dolphins swimming alongside you is a rare and mesmerizing spectacle.

Tourists on a charter boat off Dana Point in Orange County were treated to that very sight for four hours last week, and the footage released of the marvel is breathtaking.

"They are so graceful even in the frenzied behavior and we are so amazed to see them right of our coast," the Dana Point Whale Watching group channel wrote alongside the video.

The group also takes credit for naming the phenomenon, adding, "This behavior is known as the Dolphin Stampede, we were the first location to coin the phrase."

Dolphins are highly social animals and spend much time in groups. Research last year revealed that their collaborative behavior even extends to males singing together to coerce females into sex.

They have also been observed to make friends through shared interests, as humans do, including their interest in 'sponging,' which involves using sponges as foraging tools to find food.

The creatures normally travel in groups of under 200, so the sight of 1,000 is a rarity. It does occur from time to time in places with a high abundance of food, leading to smaller pods temporarily merging.

In one extraordinary event in 2013, a 'super mega-pod' of what was believed to be up to 100,000 dolphins, stretching over 7 miles, was seen near San Diego.

See the full video from Dana Point below.