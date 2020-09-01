Subscribe

Video shows bear in Lake Tahoe grocery store

MADELINE WELLS
SFGATE
September 1, 2020, 8:29AM

Nature is healing, we are the virus: The bears are taking back Safeway.

As the pandemic keeps people safely sequestered in their homes, animals seem to be getting bolder and bolder. In San Francisco, coyotes are frolicking on rooftops. In Oakland, a peacock shrieks the night away while a turkey attacks people who dare to visit his rose garden. Now, the Safeway in Kings Beach, a town on the north shore of Lake Tahoe, has received its own unusual visitor: a bear.

Cell phone video from a customer on Aug. 27 shows the bear browsing through some snack selections at the grocery store's entrance. To its left are a row of avocados. Just in front of it, some grab-and-go sandwiches. But what is the bear's snack of choice? It's almost impossible to tell, but the small white plastic container in its mouth looks a lot to this reporter's keen eye like a Chobani yogurt. Maybe blueberry flavor. Good choice, bear. Greek yogurt is a delicious and healthy snack.

But this is not the first time the Kings Beach Safeway has seen a bear -- not even the first time this month. On Aug. 18, video from a customer shows a bear entering the store, grabbing a bag of Tostitos and then wandering away. Is this second occurrence the same bear, perhaps freshly on a diet after one late-night Tostitos kick too many? Or an entirely different bear with a preference for thick fruity yogurt?

All jokes aside, this is a good opportunity to remind you not to feed bears, and to store food properly when you're camping or in bear territory: "Sadly, bears that obtain human food may lose their natural fear of humans. Over time, they may become bold or aggressive in their attempts to obtain human food and become a threat to public safety," reads the National Park Service website.

Madeline Wells is an SFGATE reporter. Email: madeline.wells@sfgate.com -- Twitter: @madwells22

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine