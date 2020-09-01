Video shows bear in Lake Tahoe grocery store

Nature is healing, we are the virus: The bears are taking back Safeway.

As the pandemic keeps people safely sequestered in their homes, animals seem to be getting bolder and bolder. In San Francisco, coyotes are frolicking on rooftops. In Oakland, a peacock shrieks the night away while a turkey attacks people who dare to visit his rose garden. Now, the Safeway in Kings Beach, a town on the north shore of Lake Tahoe, has received its own unusual visitor: a bear.

Cell phone video from a customer on Aug. 27 shows the bear browsing through some snack selections at the grocery store's entrance. To its left are a row of avocados. Just in front of it, some grab-and-go sandwiches. But what is the bear's snack of choice? It's almost impossible to tell, but the small white plastic container in its mouth looks a lot to this reporter's keen eye like a Chobani yogurt. Maybe blueberry flavor. Good choice, bear. Greek yogurt is a delicious and healthy snack.

But this is not the first time the Kings Beach Safeway has seen a bear -- not even the first time this month. On Aug. 18, video from a customer shows a bear entering the store, grabbing a bag of Tostitos and then wandering away. Is this second occurrence the same bear, perhaps freshly on a diet after one late-night Tostitos kick too many? Or an entirely different bear with a preference for thick fruity yogurt?

All jokes aside, this is a good opportunity to remind you not to feed bears, and to store food properly when you're camping or in bear territory: "Sadly, bears that obtain human food may lose their natural fear of humans. Over time, they may become bold or aggressive in their attempts to obtain human food and become a threat to public safety," reads the National Park Service website.

Madeline Wells is an SFGATE reporter. Email: madeline.wells@sfgate.com -- Twitter: @madwells22