Video shows bear strolling down aisle of Ralphs supermarket in Porter Ranch

Early morning grocery shoppers were startled Saturday when a bear joined them inside a Ralphs supermarket near Los Angeles, a video show.

A video posted by actress Tisha Campbell shows the bear roaming down an aisle in the Porter Ranch store.

(Warning: Language)

The bear eventually ran out the back of the supermarket in the 6:45 a.m. encounter, KABC reported. The bear was tranquilized to be relocated by wildlife officials.

"I thought the video was amazing," David Balen of the Porter Ranch neighborhood council told KCBS. "I'm glad that nobody came in contact with the bear. Anything can happen."

U.S. Fish and Wildlife officers told the station the 120-pound bear, described by some observers as a cub, will be released in the Angeles National Forest.

While some people reported seeing three bears in the vicinity, only the one bear was found in the store, KNBC reported. No injuries were reported.